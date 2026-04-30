Gujarat Police Conduct Checks In Hyderabad Related To Child Trafficking
The Gujarat Police came to Hyderabad on the information provided by them.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarat Police conducted simultaneous raids in several hospitals in Hyderabad in connection with the child trafficking case. The Gujarat Police have already arrested members of the Murugan gang in this case. The Gujarat Police came to Hyderabad on the information provided by them.
Searches were conducted to find out who was assisting the members of the Murugan gang here. Simultaneous inspections were conducted in some fertility centers in Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and Secunderabad.
Last year, Murugan worked as a labourer in a brick kiln in Adilabad district of Telangana and allegedly illegally sold children to some other states. He was arrested and released three months later. Murugan's name also came up in the case registered in the Chaitanyapuri Police Station that came to light last year. The police found that Murugan's wife Krishnaveni was running another gang.
The members of the Murugan gang have already been arrested by the Gujarat Police. Police investigation revealed that the Murugan gang sold 25 children in a single year. Police said that he had formed a child trafficking gang across the country.
Somu Amulya from Malakpet, Hyderabad, and Krishnaveni from Suraram area, along with a man named Ismail from the Hyderabad city, used to sell children to earn easy money. All of them used to kidnap children at IVF centers and enter into agreements worth lakhs of rupees to sell children to childless parents.
It was in this context that Bodasu Nagaraju alias Murugan met them. Together, they formed a gang and started selling children by appointing agents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Despite being caught by the police twice and serving jail terms, they continued to sell children.
In this context, the Gujarat gang approached them earlier this month to ask for a boy, and this time the gang committed kidnapping. But the boy was rescued by Gujarat Police.
The Murugan gang's affair came to light when the police there started a large-scale investigation under the name of Operation Dev.
Read More