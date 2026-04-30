ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Conduct Checks In Hyderabad Related To Child Trafficking

Hyderabad: Gujarat Police conducted simultaneous raids in several hospitals in Hyderabad in connection with the child trafficking case. The Gujarat Police have already arrested members of the Murugan gang in this case. The Gujarat Police came to Hyderabad on the information provided by them.

Searches were conducted to find out who was assisting the members of the Murugan gang here. Simultaneous inspections were conducted in some fertility centers in Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and Secunderabad.

Last year, Murugan worked as a labourer in a brick kiln in Adilabad district of Telangana and allegedly illegally sold children to some other states. He was arrested and released three months later. Murugan's name also came up in the case registered in the Chaitanyapuri Police Station that came to light last year. The police found that Murugan's wife Krishnaveni was running another gang.

The members of the Murugan gang have already been arrested by the Gujarat Police. Police investigation revealed that the Murugan gang sold 25 children in a single year. Police said that he had formed a child trafficking gang across the country.