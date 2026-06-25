ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Bust Pan-India APK Fraud Racket; Three Held

Ahmedabad: Gujarat police have busted a Jharkhand-based cyber fraud network allegedly involved in spreading malicious APK files across the country to gain unauthorised access to victims' mobile phones and siphon money from their bank accounts, officials said on Thursday.

The key accused, Purnanand alias Mukesh Tiwari, created malicious APK files and a Telegram bot selling fraudulent apps disguised as banks, utilities, and government services, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said, adding Tiwari and two more persons have also been arrested.

A significant finding of the probe was the gang's self-propagating distribution model. After a victim installed an APK file, the malware automatically forwarded itself to all WhatsApp and Telegram groups associated with the victim.

If another user downloaded the file, it spread further in a chain reaction, enabling the malicious applications to reach lakhs of mobile phones within days, the police said. The Cyber Crime Branch has so far linked the network to multiple fraud complaints and FIRs involving losses of nearly Rs 54 lakh.

It arrested Tiwari from a moving train on the way from Kolkata to Mizoram, following an investigation into multiple cyber fraud complaints registered through the national cybercrime helpline-1930.

The two other arrested accused are Vikas Das, who allegedly supplied the APK files to around 400 cyber fraudsters, and Sitaram Mandal, who allegedly arranged credit and debit cards used in the fraud operations. All three accused are residents of Jharkhand, the police said.

The arrests were made in connection with a case wherein a city resident, Naresh Sabnani, lost Rs 6.68 lakh after fraudsters posing as officials of Sabarmati Gas Limited induced him to download a malicious application named 'Sabarmati Gas Bill Update.apk'.