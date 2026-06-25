Gujarat Police Bust Pan-India APK Fraud Racket; Three Held
The key accused, Purnanand alias Mukesh Tiwari, created malicious APK files and a Telegram bot selling fraudulent apps disguised as banks, utilities, and government services
By PTI
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat police have busted a Jharkhand-based cyber fraud network allegedly involved in spreading malicious APK files across the country to gain unauthorised access to victims' mobile phones and siphon money from their bank accounts, officials said on Thursday.
The key accused, Purnanand alias Mukesh Tiwari, created malicious APK files and a Telegram bot selling fraudulent apps disguised as banks, utilities, and government services, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said, adding Tiwari and two more persons have also been arrested.
A significant finding of the probe was the gang's self-propagating distribution model. After a victim installed an APK file, the malware automatically forwarded itself to all WhatsApp and Telegram groups associated with the victim.
If another user downloaded the file, it spread further in a chain reaction, enabling the malicious applications to reach lakhs of mobile phones within days, the police said. The Cyber Crime Branch has so far linked the network to multiple fraud complaints and FIRs involving losses of nearly Rs 54 lakh.
It arrested Tiwari from a moving train on the way from Kolkata to Mizoram, following an investigation into multiple cyber fraud complaints registered through the national cybercrime helpline-1930.
The two other arrested accused are Vikas Das, who allegedly supplied the APK files to around 400 cyber fraudsters, and Sitaram Mandal, who allegedly arranged credit and debit cards used in the fraud operations. All three accused are residents of Jharkhand, the police said.
The arrests were made in connection with a case wherein a city resident, Naresh Sabnani, lost Rs 6.68 lakh after fraudsters posing as officials of Sabarmati Gas Limited induced him to download a malicious application named 'Sabarmati Gas Bill Update.apk'.
According to the police, Sabnani received a WhatsApp message claiming his gas connection would be disconnected if his bill details were not updated. After downloading the APK file, the fraudsters allegedly gained unauthorised access to his mobile phone and siphoned off money from his bank account through multiple transactions, the Cyber Crime Branch said in a release.
According to the police, Tiwari had developed malicious APK files and created a Telegram bot through which cyber criminals could purchase, download, replace and renew APK applications designed for fraud. The bot offered ready-made APK templates masquerading as banks, utility providers and government agencies, including SBI KYC, SBI Reward, several other banks, RTO services, electricity bill update services and several other entities, the release said.
Vikas Das acted as an intermediary who received YONO Cash credentials, including PINs and OTPs, from APK buyers, withdrew cash from SBI ATMs, retained a commission and personally delivered the remaining money to Tiwari in Mumbai, the police said.
This method ensured there was no direct financial trail linking APK buyers and sellers, investigators said. Mandal allegedly supplied APK files to other cyber criminals and also procured credit and debit card details used for routing fraud proceeds.
The investigation showed that the accused lured victims into downloading APK files on the pretext of updating bank KYC, paying RTO challans, updating gas and electricity bills, applying for credit cards and obtaining customer support services. Once installed, the malicious applications enabled remote access to victims' phones, allowing fraudsters to access SMS messages, contacts, call logs, notifications, OTPs, user IDs, passwords and other sensitive information, officials said.
Police recovered multiple APK files from the accused persons' mobile phones, including applications impersonating Bank of India, DBS India and customer-support services. Information relating to domains, servers, email IDs and other technical infrastructure used in the operation was also recovered, indicating a systematic and organised cyber fraud network, the police said.
All three accused have previous criminal records related to cyber fraud, cheating, forgery and conspiracy cases registered in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. Further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the network and ascertain the full scale of the operation, they added.