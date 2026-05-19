ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Bust Major Crypto Money Laundering Network In Gandhinagar, Nine Held

Gandhinagar: Busting a massive international cryptocurrency money laundering network on Tuesday, the Cyber ​​Centre of Excellence of the Gujarat Police arrested nine people in Gandhinagar. The syndicate engaged in converting 'dirty crypto' into tether to facilitate drug sales on the dark web, launder money, and fund terrorist organisations, police said.

During the investigation, a large-scale international network through blockchain analysis was unearthed, which was laundering proceeds derived from drug sales via crypto wallets through a website operating on the dark web called ARTEMISLAB.CC.

An analysis of the transactions through the wallet of the prime accused, Mohsin Sadiq Molani, revealed his links to the other accused. "To evade detection, the syndicate was utilising privacy-focused cryptocurrencies such as Monero. The investigation further revealed that this network is linked to wallets that have been frozen by various entities, including Israel's NBCTF, Hamas, Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis), Iran's IRGC-QF, and other banned organisations," an official said.