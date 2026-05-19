Gujarat Police Bust Major Crypto Money Laundering Network In Gandhinagar, Nine Held
The syndicate was engaged in converting 'dirty crypto' into tether to facilitate drug sales on the dark web, launder money, and fund several terrorist organisations.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Busting a massive international cryptocurrency money laundering network on Tuesday, the Cyber Centre of Excellence of the Gujarat Police arrested nine people in Gandhinagar. The syndicate engaged in converting 'dirty crypto' into tether to facilitate drug sales on the dark web, launder money, and fund terrorist organisations, police said.
During the investigation, a large-scale international network through blockchain analysis was unearthed, which was laundering proceeds derived from drug sales via crypto wallets through a website operating on the dark web called ARTEMISLAB.CC.
An analysis of the transactions through the wallet of the prime accused, Mohsin Sadiq Molani, revealed his links to the other accused. "To evade detection, the syndicate was utilising privacy-focused cryptocurrencies such as Monero. The investigation further revealed that this network is linked to wallets that have been frozen by various entities, including Israel's NBCTF, Hamas, Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis), Iran's IRGC-QF, and other banned organisations," an official said.
Molani confessed to the police that a large-scale drug trafficking operation had been running in the United Kingdom since 2023. "Mohammed Zubair Popetia and others were involved in this illicit activity. One of the accused, Salman Ghulam Ali Ansari, is lodged in a British prison. However, evidence has emerged indicating that he was orchestrating this network from behind bars," the official added.
He said the total value of transactions through the wallets of all the accused individuals exceeded $23.9 million (approximately ₹226.54 crore). The police have seized 13 mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, and Rs 1,25,500 in cash during the raid.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 111(2)(b), 153, and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act. Police said several of the accused have prior cases registered against them involving cyber fraud, cheating, and other criminal activities. While the investigation is still on, more accused individuals and international connections will likely come to light, they added.
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