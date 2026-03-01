ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Bust Cyber Gang Running Fake Bank Accounts; Five Arrested

Surat: Gujarat Police claimed to have busted a major cyber gang that opened bank accounts in the name of ordinary people and supplied data to cybercriminals. The network allegedly originated in Surat and extended to Ajmer in Rajasthan and Dubai.

Officials said that at least five persons, including a QR code expert, a textile merchant, and a jeweller, had also been arrested in connection with the cyber fraud.

“The probe into cyber fraud intensified after suspicious transactions totalling over Rs 11 crore (approximately $1.1 billion) were discovered in 35 accounts belonging to the accused,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surat City Nidhi Thakur.

Gujarat Police Bust Cyber Gang Running Fake Bank Accounts; Five Arrested (ETV Bharat)

The police also recovered two books from the accused, titled Psychology of Money and Message of Culture in the Ramayana. The suspects allegedly used these books to conceal used or blocked ATM cards by pasting the cards inside, disguising them as a means of imparting religious and financial knowledge.