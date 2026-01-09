ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Police Arrests 8 For Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Navsari: A shocking incident has come to light in Vansda taluka, a tribal-dominated area of ​​the district, where a gang rape of a 14-year-old minor girl from a village in the taluka has sparked widespread anger and outrage in the entire region. The minor girl was abducted from her home's courtyard and subjected to sexual assault.

According to the information received, the minor girl, a resident of a village in Vansda taluka, went out of her house to relieve herself on the night of January 7, 2026. Three unknown youths covered her mouth, abducted her, and took her away on a motorcycle. Later, one of the accused called his accomplice and arranged for a car.

After the abduction, the minor girl was taken to a check dam near the village, where the other youths were present. She was then put into a car and taken to Pipalkhed village. There, the eight accused took her to a dark, locked room near a water tank and sexually assaulted her.