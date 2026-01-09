Gujarat Police Arrests 8 For Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Girl
The girl was kidnapped in front of her home and was assaulted by eight.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 11:52 PM IST
Navsari: A shocking incident has come to light in Vansda taluka, a tribal-dominated area of the district, where a gang rape of a 14-year-old minor girl from a village in the taluka has sparked widespread anger and outrage in the entire region. The minor girl was abducted from her home's courtyard and subjected to sexual assault.
According to the information received, the minor girl, a resident of a village in Vansda taluka, went out of her house to relieve herself on the night of January 7, 2026. Three unknown youths covered her mouth, abducted her, and took her away on a motorcycle. Later, one of the accused called his accomplice and arranged for a car.
After the abduction, the minor girl was taken to a check dam near the village, where the other youths were present. She was then put into a car and taken to Pipalkhed village. There, the eight accused took her to a dark, locked room near a water tank and sexually assaulted her.
After committing the crime, all the accused left the girl there and fled. Despite her fear and physical pain, the girl showed courage and walked back to her home early in the morning. Since the house was locked, she stayed outside.
In the morning, she narrated the entire incident to her father. The family informed the village sarpanch and relatives, after which the victim's mother finally filed a complaint at the Vansda police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under serious sections of the POCSO Act and gang rape and have started an investigation.
Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Navsari LCB police, along with the Vansda police, joined the investigation. Acting swiftly, the police identified all eight accused, including a minor: Nikhil, Piyush, Uday, Sahil, Ravindra, Akash, and Rahul.