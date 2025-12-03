Gujarat Police Arrests 6 More Accused In Rs 804 Crore Cyber Fraud Case
The accused hailing from Surat and Devgarh Baria are said to be part of an international cyber fraud racket with its mastermind based in Dubai.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Cyber Center of Excellence of the Criminal Investigation Department OF Gujarat Police here has arrested six more members of a cyber crime racket duping people of approximately Rs 804 crore, officials said.
The arrest of the six accused has taken the total arrests in the case to 16 so far.
According to a statement issued by the CID, the arrested accused include Kamlesh Ashok Sen, Sagar Ashok Sen, Sajeb Firozbhai Kherani, Sohil Sadruddin Wadhwania and Aminbhai Akbarbhai Bhayani all residents of Surat and Rahul Kumar Rajesh Kumar Agarwal of Devgarh Baria. Six mobile phones have also been seized from their possession.
The gang whose mastermind identified as Amir Altaf Halani based in Dubai, is accused of duping people from various states of India after luring them into opening new bank accounts on pretext of quick profits. The gang has so far committed a total of 1,549 cyber crimes in India via the Internet from Dubai, amounting to approximately Rs 804 crore as per officials.
The accused are said to have opened a large number of accounts in several banks over the past year. These account holders were then sent new bank kits and SIM cards for the mobile numbers registered in the accounts to Dubai. The mastermind, based in Dubai, used these kits and SIM cards to commit online fraud in India. The proceeds from the fraud were deposited into these accounts and then transferred to various accounts and withdrawn. The gang also accepted proceeds from cyber fraud under the guise of a scrap business.
The main accused arrested in this case include Sajeeb Firozbhai Kherani, Sohil Sadruddin Wadhwania, and Aminbhai Akbarbhai Bhayani. At the behest of mastermind Amir Altaf Halani, these three transported over 200 trucks of scrap metal (total value over Rs 20 crore) under the guise of scrap metal trading and laundered the proceeds of the cyber fraud in cash. Accused Sajeeb Kherani disposed of his mobile phone to destroy evidence.
Kamlesh Ashok Sen and Sagar Ashok Sen are accused of providing Amir Halani with over 270 bank accounts and 300 SIM cards, receiving commissions of Rs 1,000 per SIM card and up to Rs 50,000 per bank card. Accused Rahul Kumar Rajesh Kumar Agarwal accessed these accounts, withdrew the fraudulent money deposited in them and sent it to Aamir Halani through Angadiya and acted as a payment processor, taking a 1% commission on every transaction.
The gang was defrauding people via SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc using false identities through digital arrest, investment fraud, UPI-related fraud besides deposit fraud, loan fraud and part-time job fraud.
According to officials, the Cyber Center of Excellence of the Criminal Investigation Department is seeking the help of Interpol to arrest the Dubai-based mastermind, Amir Altaf Halani in the multi-crore fraud.
