Gujarat Police Arrests 6 More Accused In Rs 804 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Gandhinagar: The Cyber Center of Excellence of the Criminal Investigation Department OF Gujarat Police here has arrested six more members of a cyber crime racket duping people of approximately Rs 804 crore, officials said.

The arrest of the six accused has taken the total arrests in the case to 16 so far.

According to a statement issued by the CID, the arrested accused include Kamlesh Ashok Sen, Sagar Ashok Sen, Sajeb Firozbhai Kherani, Sohil Sadruddin Wadhwania and Aminbhai Akbarbhai Bhayani all residents of Surat and Rahul Kumar Rajesh Kumar Agarwal of Devgarh Baria. Six mobile phones have also been seized from their possession.

The gang whose mastermind identified as Amir Altaf Halani based in Dubai, is accused of duping people from various states of India after luring them into opening new bank accounts on pretext of quick profits. The gang has so far committed a total of 1,549 cyber crimes in India via the Internet from Dubai, amounting to approximately Rs 804 crore as per officials.

The accused are said to have opened a large number of accounts in several banks over the past year. These account holders were then sent new bank kits and SIM cards for the mobile numbers registered in the accounts to Dubai. The mastermind, based in Dubai, used these kits and SIM cards to commit online fraud in India. The proceeds from the fraud were deposited into these accounts and then transferred to various accounts and withdrawn. The gang also accepted proceeds from cyber fraud under the guise of a scrap business.