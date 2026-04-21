ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Over 100 Workers Fall Ill In Suspected Food Poisoning At Jamnagar Labour Colony

Jamnagar: After a similar incident in Dahod, a major case of food poisoning has now emerged from Gujarat’s Halar region. Over 100 workers fell ill in a labour colony in Moti Khavdi near Jamnagar, triggering panic across the area.

Preliminary findings suggest that a toxic substance or insect may have contaminated the food while it was being prepared in the dark.

What Happened?

According to reports, food was being cooked late at night in a workers’ settlement in Moti Khavdi. Due to poor lighting conditions, the cooking was carried out in the dark, during which a poisonous substance is believed to have entered the food.

Workers suspect that a toxic creature, possibly a lizard, may have fallen into the food during preparation.

Soon after consuming the meal, workers began experiencing vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Initially, over 50 workers fell ill, but the number quickly crossed 100, prompting authorities to rush them to Jamnagar’s Government G G Hospital.