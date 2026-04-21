Gujarat: Over 100 Workers Fall Ill In Suspected Food Poisoning At Jamnagar Labour Colony
Food prepared under poor lighting conditions was allegedly contaminated, leaving over 100 workers in Jamnagar ill and raising concerns about hygiene standards in labour colonies.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Jamnagar: After a similar incident in Dahod, a major case of food poisoning has now emerged from Gujarat’s Halar region. Over 100 workers fell ill in a labour colony in Moti Khavdi near Jamnagar, triggering panic across the area.
Preliminary findings suggest that a toxic substance or insect may have contaminated the food while it was being prepared in the dark.
What Happened?
According to reports, food was being cooked late at night in a workers’ settlement in Moti Khavdi. Due to poor lighting conditions, the cooking was carried out in the dark, during which a poisonous substance is believed to have entered the food.
Workers suspect that a toxic creature, possibly a lizard, may have fallen into the food during preparation.
Soon after consuming the meal, workers began experiencing vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Initially, over 50 workers fell ill, but the number quickly crossed 100, prompting authorities to rush them to Jamnagar’s Government G G Hospital.
All Patients Stable: Doctor
Dr S S Chatterjee of G G Hospital told ETV Bharat, "Several patients with food poisoning symptoms were brought in last night. Based on their history, it appears a lizard fell into the food, leading to vomiting and other complications."
He added that all patients have shown significant improvement. "None are in serious condition, and all are stable. They have been discharged today."
Probe Called Into Hygiene Conditions
Labour colonies house thousands of migrant workers, where cooking often takes place in poor sanitary conditions due to a lack of basic facilities. Such incidents are not uncommon.
With over 100 people falling ill, demands have been raised for a strict investigation by the Food and Drugs Department. While all workers are currently out of danger, the incident has raised serious concerns over hygiene and health standards in labour colonies.
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