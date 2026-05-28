ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Minister Says Suspected Ebola Patient Negative, Health Dept Fully Prepared

Ahmedabad: Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya on Thursday clarified that the test report of a suspected Ebola patient admitted to an isolation ward in Ahmedabad has turned out negative. He urged citizens not to panic or believe in rumours, adding that they must rely only on information shared officially by the state health department.

"The report of a suspected patient of the infectious disease Ebola virus originating from Congo has come back negative. Citizens are requested not to harbour any kind of fear or panic and to stay away from rumours, relying only on the official information provided by the Health Department," he said in a post on X.

Amid the Ebola outbreaks in some African countries, he assured the public that the state government and the health department are fully alert, prepared, and committed to protecting public health.

The minister had informed on Wednesday that a 37-year-old businessman from Congo and three others who came in contact with him had been admitted to isolation wards at separate hospitals in Ahmedabad, and their samples had been sent for testing. The person had arrived in Mumbai from Congo about five to seven days ago and later travelled to Vadodara.