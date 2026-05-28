Gujarat Minister Says Suspected Ebola Patient Negative, Health Dept Fully Prepared
A 37-year-old businessman from Congo and three others who came in contact with him had been admitted to isolation wards at separate hospitals in Ahmedabad
Published : May 28, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat health minister Praful Pansheriya on Thursday clarified that the test report of a suspected Ebola patient admitted to an isolation ward in Ahmedabad has turned out negative. He urged citizens not to panic or believe in rumours, adding that they must rely only on information shared officially by the state health department.
"The report of a suspected patient of the infectious disease Ebola virus originating from Congo has come back negative. Citizens are requested not to harbour any kind of fear or panic and to stay away from rumours, relying only on the official information provided by the Health Department," he said in a post on X.
Amid the Ebola outbreaks in some African countries, he assured the public that the state government and the health department are fully alert, prepared, and committed to protecting public health.
The minister had informed on Wednesday that a 37-year-old businessman from Congo and three others who came in contact with him had been admitted to isolation wards at separate hospitals in Ahmedabad, and their samples had been sent for testing. The person had arrived in Mumbai from Congo about five to seven days ago and later travelled to Vadodara.
કોંગોથી આવેલા ચેપજન્ય રોગ ઈબોલા વાયરસના શંકાસ્પદ દર્દીનો રિપોર્ટ નેગેટિવ આવ્યો છે.— Praful Pansheriya (@prafulpbjp) May 28, 2026
નાગરિકોને વિનંતી છે કે કોઈપણ પ્રકારનો ભય કે ગભરાટ રાખવાની જરૂર નથી તેમજ અફવાઓથી દૂર રહી આરોગ્ય વિભાગ દ્વારા આપવામાં આવતી સત્તાવાર માહિતી પર જ વિશ્વાસ રાખે.
After developing a fever, he was admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara before being shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and admitted to the Ebola ward as a precautionary measure. Two other persons who had accompanied him were admitted to isolated wards at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, while the third person was also isolated.
The health department has intensified screening at Ahmedabad International Airport of passengers arriving from Uganda, Congo and South Sudan. Isolation wards were kept ready at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Surat Civil Hospital and SVP Hospital as part of preparedness measures.
Health authorities across India have stepped up surveillance and monitoring after suspected Ebola cases were reported in Gujarat and Bengaluru, although no confirmed Ebola case has been reported in the country so far.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 17 had declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
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