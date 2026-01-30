ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Mehsana Suthar Community Introduces 'Daily Marriage Scheme' To Cut Wedding Costs

Mehsana: Breaking away from the traditional once-a-year group wedding model, the Pathanvada Gajjar Suthar community in Gujarat's Mehsana has introduced a new system to make marriages more flexible and affordable. To reduce unnecessary wedding expenses and ease the burden on families, the community has initiated a 'Daily Marriage Scheme' allowing couples to get married on dates convenient to them instead of waiting months for a fixed group wedding day.

Explaining the initiative, Patanvada Gajjar Suthar community President, Dinesh Suthar, said that under the traditional group marriage system, multiple couples marry on a single date, which led the community to spend lakhs of rupees on arrangements like mandap, catering, parking, and other logistics. Even after engagement, couples often have to wait for six to twelve months for the scheduled group wedding.

To address the issue, the community introduced the 'Daily Marriage Plan', under which families can consult their astrologer or priest to determine a personal auspicious date and conduct the wedding at the community garden on that day. Since only one or two weddings are held at a time, events are better managed, peaceful, and free from overcrowding.

Highlighting the financial benefits, Dinesh Suthar said, “Last year, six couples married in a group wedding, costing the society around Rs 20 lakh. In contrast, if six weddings are conducted separately under the new daily scheme, the total expenditure would not exceed Rs 2 lakh.” Under this model, donors contribute only Rs 31,000, while the society bears the remaining expenses, resulting in significant savings and financial relief for middle-class families.