Gujarat: Mehsana Suthar Community Introduces 'Daily Marriage Scheme' To Cut Wedding Costs
The Gajjar Suthar community’s new marriage plan aims to reduce costs, shorten waiting periods, and offer flexibility for families.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Mehsana: Breaking away from the traditional once-a-year group wedding model, the Pathanvada Gajjar Suthar community in Gujarat's Mehsana has introduced a new system to make marriages more flexible and affordable. To reduce unnecessary wedding expenses and ease the burden on families, the community has initiated a 'Daily Marriage Scheme' allowing couples to get married on dates convenient to them instead of waiting months for a fixed group wedding day.
Explaining the initiative, Patanvada Gajjar Suthar community President, Dinesh Suthar, said that under the traditional group marriage system, multiple couples marry on a single date, which led the community to spend lakhs of rupees on arrangements like mandap, catering, parking, and other logistics. Even after engagement, couples often have to wait for six to twelve months for the scheduled group wedding.
To address the issue, the community introduced the 'Daily Marriage Plan', under which families can consult their astrologer or priest to determine a personal auspicious date and conduct the wedding at the community garden on that day. Since only one or two weddings are held at a time, events are better managed, peaceful, and free from overcrowding.
Highlighting the financial benefits, Dinesh Suthar said, “Last year, six couples married in a group wedding, costing the society around Rs 20 lakh. In contrast, if six weddings are conducted separately under the new daily scheme, the total expenditure would not exceed Rs 2 lakh.” Under this model, donors contribute only Rs 31,000, while the society bears the remaining expenses, resulting in significant savings and financial relief for middle-class families.
Executive member of the society, Jaswant Suthar, stated that the scheme is especially beneficial for young men and women studying or working abroad, who often return to India for short periods. "In cases where group wedding dates do not align with their limited leave, the daily wedding system allows them to marry at their convenience. So far, four couples have registered under the scheme," Jaswant explained.
Families and women leaders from the community have welcomed the initiative. Bijal Gajjar said every parent dreams of celebrating their child's wedding grandly, but financial constraints can become an obstacle. "The scheme offers a private wedding-like experience at a lower cost," Bijal noted.
During a wedding, from the bride's side, Jayesh Ratilal Suthar and Manda Suthar said, "The arrangement felt like hosting a private wedding at home, citing the peaceful environment, good hospitality, and absence of the chaos commonly seen at large group weddings."
Read More