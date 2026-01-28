ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Who Fled Nepalese Prison During Gen Z Protest Held In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A resident of Ahmedabad, who escaped from a Nepalese prison during the 'Gen Z' protests while facing drug charges, was arrested by Gujarat Police, officials said. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the crime branch tracked down the accused, identified as Dharmesh Chunara (32), following a coordinated effort involving technical surveillance and human intelligence.

A resident of Thakkarbapa Nagar Road, Chunara had been on the run since fleeing the Bhadra Jail in Kathmandu during a violent prison break triggered by civil unrest last year. Authorities are currently coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and Nepal authorities regarding further legal proceedings and a possible extradition of the accused.

Chunara, who landed in Nepal from Bangkok via the Bangkok-Nepal Flight No. TG-319 in July 2025, was nabbed with 13 kilograms of hybrid ganja valued at approximately Rs 13 crore and sent to the Bhadra jail after legal action by Nepal authorities, police said. He and other prisoners, some of them Indians, escaped when protesters stormed the Bhadra jail.