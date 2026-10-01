Gujarat Man Who Alerted Cops About Grandmother-in-Law’s Murder Confesses To Three Killings
Police said the alleged murder was committed with the intention of taking possession of property.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Ahmedabad: Police in Gujarat’s Surat district revealed that a man who reported his grandmother-in-law’s alleged murder was actually involved in the crime himself, as well as in two other murders in 2022, apparently to seize her property, police said.
The accused, Madhavdas Sadhu, initially told police that his grandmother-in-law, Shantaben Vasava of Kosamba, had been murdered four to five years ago by his wife, Urmila, and her cousin, Afzal, and that her body was buried under concrete in a house.
Based on this tip, Crime Branch officials detained Afzal for questioning, but he denied any involvement in Shantaben’s murder, according to an official statement released Wednesday. As police questioned Madhavdas in Afzal’s presence, the case began to unravel. Madhavdas admitted he had provided false information about Afzal because he feared that his estranged wife, who left nine months ago with their son and allegedly took valuables, might implicate him in a case with Afzal.
Madhavdas then confessed that he and his wife, Urmila, killed Shantaben Vasava on the night of October 7, 2022, by suffocating her with a pillow while she slept. They placed her body in a drum, poured three bags of cement mixed with water over it, sealed the drum, and kept it inside the house, according to the police release.
Around three-and-a-half months later, they allegedly cut open the drum and buried the body along with the cement in a pit dug in the verandah of the house, it said. Madhavdas allegedly told relatives different versions of Shantaben’s death, claiming to his wife’s relatives that she had died of COVID-19 in Valthara and telling his own relatives that she had died in Kosamba.
Police said the alleged murder was committed with the intention of taking possession of Shantaben’s property. In another alleged murder, Madhavdas and Urmila allegedly killed his 65-year-old mother in 2022.
“Manjulaben Sadhu, mother of Madhavdas Sadhu, had suffered paralysis around 2021, and she was bedridden with sores on parts of her body. The couple allegedly strangled her with a pillow and told relatives and villagers that she had died due to paralysis. Her cremation was subsequently carried out at the Chakli Talav crematorium in Dholka,” PTI reported, quoting the release.
The third alleged victim was Madhavdas’ sister-in-law Bharti, alias Bhagwati, who had been married to Kamlesh Vasava and was living with Shantaben at Kosamba. “His brother-in-law Kamlesh allegedly died by suicide in his native village, and Bharti continued to live with his grandmother Shantaben. She later developed severe tuberculosis,” the release said.
On the night of February 25, 2022, the couple allegedly strangled Bharti with a pillow and later claimed that she had died due to tuberculosis. Her last rites were performed with burial at Kosamba, it said.
It was not immediately clear if Urmaila had been taken into custody. Legal proceedings are being initiated against the accused in this entire matter, and further investigation is ongoing, police said.
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