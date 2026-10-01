ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Who Alerted Cops About Grandmother-in-Law’s Murder Confesses To Three Killings

Ahmedabad : Police in Gujarat’s Surat district revealed that a man who reported his grandmother-in-law’s alleged murder was actually involved in the crime himself, as well as in two other murders in 2022, apparently to seize her property, police said.

The accused, Madhavdas Sadhu, initially told police that his grandmother-in-law, Shantaben Vasava of Kosamba, had been murdered four to five years ago by his wife, Urmila, and her cousin, Afzal, and that her body was buried under concrete in a house.

Based on this tip, Crime Branch officials detained Afzal for questioning, but he denied any involvement in Shantaben’s murder, according to an official statement released Wednesday. As police questioned Madhavdas in Afzal’s presence, the case began to unravel. Madhavdas admitted he had provided false information about Afzal because he feared that his estranged wife, who left nine months ago with their son and allegedly took valuables, might implicate him in a case with Afzal.

Madhavdas then confessed that he and his wife, Urmila, killed Shantaben Vasava on the night of October 7, 2022, by suffocating her with a pillow while she slept. They placed her body in a drum, poured three bags of cement mixed with water over it, sealed the drum, and kept it inside the house, according to the police release.

Around three-and-a-half months later, they allegedly cut open the drum and buried the body along with the cement in a pit dug in the verandah of the house, it said. Madhavdas allegedly told relatives different versions of Shantaben’s death, claiming to his wife’s relatives that she had died of COVID-19 in Valthara and telling his own relatives that she had died in Kosamba.