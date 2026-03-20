ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Receives Over Rs 3 Lakh Compensation After 9 Years For Rs 10,000 ATM Error

Surat: A consumer court in Gujarat has directed Bank of Baroda (BoB) to pay Rs 3.28 lakh in compensation to a customer after the bank failed to reverse an unsuccessful ATM withdrawal of Rs 10,000 nine years ago.

The case dates back to February 18, 2017, when the customer, named Jiteshbai, tried to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an SBI ATM in the Udhna area in Surat, but the machine failed to dispense cash. Moments later, he was shocked to receive an SMS on his registered mobile number saying that the amount was debited from his account.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, such failed transactions must be reversed within five days. However, despite repeated requests, the bank didn’t comply with the guidelines, as the customer did not receive the refund within the stipulated period.

Jiteshbai even sought CCTV footage of the ATM, which was not provided. On April 21, 2017, he filed a Right to Information (RTI) request with SBI seeking CCTV footage of the ATM transaction. Despite these efforts, the bank neither reversed the amount nor provided any proof that the transaction had been successful.

The inaction prompted him to submit a written complaint at the BoB Dumbhal branch on February 21, 2017, and he followed up with multiple emails. When no satisfactory response was received, he approached the Surat Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) on December 20, 2017, demanding a refund of the Rs 10,000 along with compensation and interest. Both Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India were named as respondents in the case.