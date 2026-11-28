ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Man Held With Illegally Procured Cough Syrup, Prescription Drugs Worth Rs 1.1 Cr

Valsad: A man was arrested in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Saturday for allegedly possessing illicitly procured cough syrup, anti-anxiety pills, opioid painkillers and other medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore, which were intended for sale for misuse, police said.

Narendra Singh Purohit (23) was taken into custody from his apartment in Pardi town, leading to the seizure of a large stock of medicines meant for abuse, they said. With the state government adopting a zero-tolerance policy to end the menace of drugs, the action was taken by the Valsad district police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), officials said.

The seized medicines included 1,200 bottles of ‘Wecan-D’ cough syrup, valued at Rs 14.1 lakh; 14,400 alprazolam (anti-anxiety) tablets, valued at Rs 57.6 lakh; and 11,280 capsules containing dicyclomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride (an opioid painkiller) and acetaminophen, valued at Rs 45.12 lakh, the SOG said in a release.

Police said the accused, working in collusion with his co-accused Krishnapal Singh Jabbar Singh Purohit, had procured the stock from one Rajendrakumar Purohit. “The items were acquired without any valid permits, passes, or a doctor’s prescription. During the raid, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were also seized from the accused,” it said.