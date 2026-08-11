ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Found Dead In Lucknow Hotel Room, Police Probe Underway

The deceased was a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha district in Gujarat ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: A man from Gujarat was found dead in a hotel room in Gomti Nagar in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Amit Sharma, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha district in Gujarat, was found hanging inside Room No. 301 of a hotel in Vivek Khand-4.

Police reached the hotel along with a forensic team after the room remained locked for several hours, and there was no response from inside. The body was recovered and taken to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

According to police, the hotel manager informed Gomti Nagar police around 8.30 pm that Room No. 301 had remained locked since the afternoon and there had been no response from inside.

A police team led by the station house officer, along with Sub-Inspector Shivam Gupta and other personnel, reached the hotel. When the team looked through a gap in the door, they found a man hanging inside the room.

A forensic team was immediately called to the spot. After collecting necessary evidence, the body was brought down in the presence of forensic experts and hotel staff before being taken to KGMU.

Mobile, Laptop And Bag Seized

During the investigation, forensic experts examined the room and collected several items as evidence.