Gujarat Man Found Dead In Lucknow Hotel Room, Police Probe Underway
A Gujarat resident was found dead inside a Lucknow hotel room, with police collecting forensic evidence and examining his electronic devices.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Lucknow: A man from Gujarat was found dead in a hotel room in Gomti Nagar in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Monday night. The deceased, identified as Amit Sharma, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha district in Gujarat, was found hanging inside Room No. 301 of a hotel in Vivek Khand-4.
Police reached the hotel along with a forensic team after the room remained locked for several hours, and there was no response from inside. The body was recovered and taken to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.
According to police, the hotel manager informed Gomti Nagar police around 8.30 pm that Room No. 301 had remained locked since the afternoon and there had been no response from inside.
A police team led by the station house officer, along with Sub-Inspector Shivam Gupta and other personnel, reached the hotel. When the team looked through a gap in the door, they found a man hanging inside the room.
A forensic team was immediately called to the spot. After collecting necessary evidence, the body was brought down in the presence of forensic experts and hotel staff before being taken to KGMU.
Mobile, Laptop And Bag Seized
During the investigation, forensic experts examined the room and collected several items as evidence.
Police seized a Vivo Android mobile phone, a laptop, a pen, a green rope and a black bag containing clothes and personal belongings. The items were sealed and taken into custody as per procedure.
Police identified the deceased through the identity document submitted at the hotel. Police also contacted his wife using his mobile phone. She told them that she was currently living in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with their children and other family members.
The family left for Lucknow after being informed about the incident.
Police Await Family's Statement
DCP East Diksha Sharma said the body was sent for post-mortem after the necessary inquest proceedings. Police said the family members will be questioned after they arrive in Lucknow. Investigators will also examine the deceased’s mobile phone and laptop as part of the probe.
Officials said the exact circumstances and reason behind the death would become clearer after the investigation and examination of the available evidence. Further legal proceedings are underway.
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