ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Man Forced To Rape His Married Live-in Partner And Drink Her Urine After She Eloped With Him; 9 Held

Surendranagar : In a case of vigilante justice, a married woman and her lover were subjected to extreme physical assault, sexual violence, and public humiliation under the guise of a traditional "social purification ritual," prompting police to launch an investigation and arrest nine people.

The case came to light after video clips of the incident, which happened on October 4, started circulating on social media. Police registered a case and arrested people, including two women.

According to police, the assault was plotted by the woman's husband and his relatives, who harboured a grudge over her leaving him to live with her former partner. In the past, the woman had left her husband to be with her partner but was brought back and kept forcibly confined inside their house. When another opportunity arose, she escaped a second time.

Determined to take revenge, her husband and his relatives launched a hunt for the couple and tracked and brought them to a residence in Surendranagar, where the entire family and other relatives decided to inflict a ritualistic punishment on the woman and her lover.

What followed on October 4 was a sequence of cruelty carried out under the pretext of a ritual meant to "cleanse" the woman for eloping with another man, police said.

The accused repeatedly beat both the woman and her partner with wooden sticks and kicks and later dragged them outside and bound them with ropes to a thorny acacia tree, which has sharp thorns used to protect against animals, police said.

The man, with whom she had eloped, was then forced at knifepoint to perform humiliating sexual acts on her and drink her urine, an act the perpetrators explicitly described as a "tradition of social purification" meant to force the woman to engage in sexual acts with the man she had run off with.