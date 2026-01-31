ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Diagnosed With Rabies Shows Signs Of Animal-Like Behaviour; Hospitalised

Palanpur: A 27-year-old labourer, who was bitten by a dog three months ago, was admitted to a government hospital in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Saturday after developing severe symptoms of rabies, including animal-like behaviour, officials said.

Deva Dungri, who worked in Narasal village in Palanpur, was brought to Banas Medical College and General Hospital around 3 am, and the chances of his survival are slim, said Dr Sunil Joshi from the medical facility.

According to hospital authorities, the patient exhibited abnormal behaviour, including involuntary vocalisations, which the general public might describe as “barking”, and disoriented movements that appeared like walking on all fours.

Villagers restrained him before bringing him to the hospital in Palanpur, where his treatment was initiated, they said.