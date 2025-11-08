ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Arrested For Murder Of ‘Girlfriend’ Found Dead In Trolley Bag

Surat: Gujarat Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, whose body was found in a trolley bag under the Tarsadi Overbridge in Surat district on November 3, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Ravi Sharma, was nabbed near Delhi before and presented before the Mangrol court, which granted him a three-day police remand, they said.

According to police, Sharma was in a relationship with the deceased Kajaldevi and confessed to killing her after repeated arguments over marriage. “Kajaldevi had been urging Sharma to marry her, and ongoing disputes reportedly led him to commit the crime. Sharma admitted that he purchased a trolley bag for Rs 800, placed her body inside, and abandoned it under the overbridge,” police said.