Gujarat Man Arrested For Murder Of ‘Girlfriend’ Found Dead In Trolley Bag
Police said that the victim, Kajaldevi, had been urging accused Ravi Sharma to marry her, and ongoing disputes reportedly led him to commit the crime.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Surat: Gujarat Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, whose body was found in a trolley bag under the Tarsadi Overbridge in Surat district on November 3, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Ravi Sharma, was nabbed near Delhi before and presented before the Mangrol court, which granted him a three-day police remand, they said.
According to police, Sharma was in a relationship with the deceased Kajaldevi and confessed to killing her after repeated arguments over marriage. “Kajaldevi had been urging Sharma to marry her, and ongoing disputes reportedly led him to commit the crime. Sharma admitted that he purchased a trolley bag for Rs 800, placed her body inside, and abandoned it under the overbridge,” police said.
Sharma told police that he was influenced by television news reports of similar crimes in other states, which showed bodies being dismembered and placed in bags, even though Sharma couldn’t follow through with dismemberment.
Police in Kosamba are now collecting evidence during Sharma’s remand, including Kajaldevi’s clothing, mobile phone, and call data records, to build the case.
Meanwhile, Kajaldevi’s last rites were performed in Kosamba on Thursday in the presence of family, friends, and her four-year-old son, which turned the funeral heartbreaking. Kajaldevi’s aunt said she had repeatedly warned her niece about Sharma’s behaviour, but Kajaldevi refused to end the relationship.
