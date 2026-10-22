Man Allegedly Stones Father To Death After Domestic Dispute Over Elderly Man's Care In Gujarat
The suspect allegedly attacked the victim, doused the body in petrol and set it on fire in a field near a village canal
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Bharuch: A man in Gujarat’s Bharuch was arrested for allegedly stoning his 95-year-old father to death and burning the body following a family dispute over the elderly man’s care, police said.
The suspect allegedly attacked the victim, doused the body in petrol and set it on fire in a secluded field near a village canal to destroy evidence. Following the incident, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the district arrested the victim’s son, Mushtaq Patel alias Ali.
Police said the murder came to the fore after the semi-nude, charred body of the elderly victim, identified as Mohammad Yusuf Patel alias Isap, was found on October 19. “The remains were found hidden in acacia bushes near a farm fence along a canal road leading from Ikhar village toward Meshrad village in the Amod taluka region,” they said.
Following the discovery, a team from the Amod police station initially registered the incident as an accidental death. But the case was upgraded to a murder probe and the destruction of physical evidence following the autopsy report.
"A post-mortem examination and forensic analysis revealed that the elderly man sustained severe physical injuries before being set ablaze. So, the case was officially upgraded,” they said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the Amod-Jambusar division, P L Chaudhary, said investigators identified the son as a suspect through CCTV footage, technical data and informants in Ikhar village.
“The underlying motive behind the murder is rooted in ongoing domestic hostility. The elderly victim frequently approached local villagers to beg for money, claiming that his sons were failing to provide proper care or cover his basic medical expenses,” he said.
Chaudhary said that the actions by the father caused public embarrassment to the son and led to frequent arguments within the household. “Fed up with this situation, the accused decided to kill his father,” the DSP said in a briefing.
According to him, the suspect lured his father away from their home under the pretext of travelling somewhere together. He then transported the elderly man to a secluded field running alongside the village canal.
“Once isolated, the suspect struck the victim repeatedly on the head with heavy stones. He then poured petrol over the body and set it on fire,” Chaudhary said.
During the arrest, police teams seized Rs 13,150 in cash and a mobile phone from the accused. Investigators also successfully recovered the specific stone used in the assault and the empty bottle that contained the petrol.
“To solidify the legal proceedings, the Amod police, alongside a specialised team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), escorted the suspect back to the canal site to conduct a formal step-by-step reconstruction of the crime. The public proceeding drew a large crowd of residents from Ikhar village,” the DSP added.
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