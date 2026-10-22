ETV Bharat / state

Man Allegedly Stones Father To Death After Domestic Dispute Over Elderly Man's Care In Gujarat

Bharuch: A man in Gujarat’s Bharuch was arrested for allegedly stoning his 95-year-old father to death and burning the body following a family dispute over the elderly man’s care, police said.

The suspect allegedly attacked the victim, doused the body in petrol and set it on fire in a secluded field near a village canal to destroy evidence. Following the incident, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the district arrested the victim’s son, Mushtaq Patel alias Ali.

Police said the murder came to the fore after the semi-nude, charred body of the elderly victim, identified as Mohammad Yusuf Patel alias Isap, was found on October 19. “The remains were found hidden in acacia bushes near a farm fence along a canal road leading from Ikhar village toward Meshrad village in the Amod taluka region,” they said.

Following the discovery, a team from the Amod police station initially registered the incident as an accidental death. But the case was upgraded to a murder probe and the destruction of physical evidence following the autopsy report.

"A post-mortem examination and forensic analysis revealed that the elderly man sustained severe physical injuries before being set ablaze. So, the case was officially upgraded,” they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for the Amod-Jambusar division, P L Chaudhary, said investigators identified the son as a suspect through CCTV footage, technical data and informants in Ikhar village.

“The underlying motive behind the murder is rooted in ongoing domestic hostility. The elderly victim frequently approached local villagers to beg for money, claiming that his sons were failing to provide proper care or cover his basic medical expenses,” he said.