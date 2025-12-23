ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Man Accused Of Raping Four Minor Girls Sentenced To Rigorous Imprisonment 'Until His Last Breath'

Kheda: The Nadiad Sessions Court here has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment "until his last breath" after he was found guilty of raping four minor girls.

Accused Chandrakant Patel (54), a painter by profession, repeatedly molested and sexually assaulted the four girls aged 8-11 years over several months by luring them with chocolates and biscuits. Not only this, he filmed the acts on his mobile phone, showed them obscene videos and threatened to kill them if they revealed it to anyone.

After convicting him, the court awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.51 lakh. Also, it has directed that each victim be given Rs two lakh compensation under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme.

The whole matter came to light last year in October when the mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint, acting on which police launched an investigation and arrested the accused. During investigation, police searched the house of the accused house and recovered videos of the assaults, along with other pornographic material. This apart, hair strands of the minor girls were also found in his bathroom and bedroom.

After the investigation was over, Kheda Police filed a chargesheet before the court. During the trial, the prosecution presented 45 documentary pieces of evidence and examined 19 witnesses. The statements of all four victims were also recorded separately.