Gujarat Local Body Polls: Peon On Election Duty Dies After Collapsing At Booth In Anand District
The Taluka Development Officer said that the peon Amit Solanki, who worked at the Sansej gram panchayat office, suddenly fell unconscious at a polling booth
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Anand: A 48-year-old gram panchayat staffer on election duty collapsed and died during the local body polls in Gujarat’s Anand district on Sunday, officials said. Amit Solanki, who worked as a peon at the Sansej gram panchayat office, suddenly fell unconscious at a polling booth in the same village, said Taluka Development Officer and Assistant Returning Officer of Petlad M V Solanki.
The official said Amit Solanki was on duty at booth number 1 in the village when polling for the Petlad taluka panchayat elections was underway.
“He suddenly collapsed at the polling booth in the afternoon. Solanki was rushed to a government hospital in Tarapur, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the official said.
Sojitra MLA Vipulbhai Patel reached the hospital after learning about the incident.
Elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, as well as 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats.
Also Read
Gujarat Local Body Elections: PM Modi Votes Through Postal Ballot, Amit Shah And Family Cast Votes At Naranpura