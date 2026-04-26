ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Local Body Polls: Peon On Election Duty Dies After Collapsing At Booth In Anand District

Anand: A 48-year-old gram panchayat staffer on election duty collapsed and died during the local body polls in Gujarat’s Anand district on Sunday, officials said. Amit Solanki, who worked as a peon at the Sansej gram panchayat office, suddenly fell unconscious at a polling booth in the same village, said Taluka Development Officer and Assistant Returning Officer of Petlad M V Solanki.

The official said Amit Solanki was on duty at booth number 1 in the village when polling for the Petlad taluka panchayat elections was underway.

“He suddenly collapsed at the polling booth in the afternoon. Solanki was rushed to a government hospital in Tarapur, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the official said.