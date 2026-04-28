ETV Bharat / state

Vote Counting Underway For Gujarat Local Body Polls

Ahmedabad: Counting of votes began on Tuesday morning for the local body elections in Gujarat, officials said.

Polling was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in the state. Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.

The polls, considered one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year, covered nearly 9,200 seats with over 4.18 crore eligible voters. The voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats, according to data released by the SEC.