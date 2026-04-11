ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Local Body Polls: From Peon To Councillor Candidate, The Inspiring Journey Of Rameshbhai Bhil

Mehsana: In politics, it is often seen that there is a tug-of-war among big leaders and powerful people to get party tickets. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) frequently makes surprising decisions that inject new enthusiasm among grassroots and lower-level workers.

A touching and inspirational story has emerged from Mehsana. Rameshbhai Bhil, who has been working as a peon at the BJP office for the past 28 years, has been nominated by the party as a candidate for the post of councillor. Rameshbhai filed his nomination papers today, on Saturday.

Started His Job Journey With Just Rs 500

Speaking to the media, Rameshbhai Bhil recalled his old memories and said that when he started working at the party office, it was very small. He began his job as a peon with a salary of only Rs 500 per month.

Today, over time, his salary has increased to Rs 10,000. Even though the salary was low, he never cared about the money and served the party with complete loyalty and honesty. Over these 28 long years, he has worked with warmth and affection with all the leaders and workers who came to the office, whether they were big or small, and never made anyone feel upset or like an outsider.

‘Party Honoured A Common Man’

On receiving the councillor ticket, Rameshbhai expressed immense happiness and gratitude. He thanked all the office-bearers, from the state leadership to local leaders such as Girishbhai Rajgor, General Secretary Bhagji, Shubhambhai Shah, and Das Kaka.