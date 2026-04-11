Gujarat Local Body Polls: From Peon To Councillor Candidate, The Inspiring Journey Of Rameshbhai Bhil
Even after becoming a corporator, Rameshbhai vows to continue as a peon, showing humility and a deep connection to his roots.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Mehsana: In politics, it is often seen that there is a tug-of-war among big leaders and powerful people to get party tickets. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) frequently makes surprising decisions that inject new enthusiasm among grassroots and lower-level workers.
A touching and inspirational story has emerged from Mehsana. Rameshbhai Bhil, who has been working as a peon at the BJP office for the past 28 years, has been nominated by the party as a candidate for the post of councillor. Rameshbhai filed his nomination papers today, on Saturday.
Started His Job Journey With Just Rs 500
Speaking to the media, Rameshbhai Bhil recalled his old memories and said that when he started working at the party office, it was very small. He began his job as a peon with a salary of only Rs 500 per month.
Today, over time, his salary has increased to Rs 10,000. Even though the salary was low, he never cared about the money and served the party with complete loyalty and honesty. Over these 28 long years, he has worked with warmth and affection with all the leaders and workers who came to the office, whether they were big or small, and never made anyone feel upset or like an outsider.
‘Party Honoured A Common Man’
On receiving the councillor ticket, Rameshbhai expressed immense happiness and gratitude. He thanked all the office-bearers, from the state leadership to local leaders such as Girishbhai Rajgor, General Secretary Bhagji, Shubhambhai Shah, and Das Kaka.
He proudly said, “The BJP is the only party that can give so much respect to a common man like me. In no other party do lower-level workers get so much honour.” The party's recognition of his years of dedication and hard work is a matter of pride for him.
His Wife Has Also Won In A Congress Stronghold Before
Politics and elections are nothing new for Rameshbhai’s family. Previously, the party had given his wife a ticket from the ST seat of Ward No. 10. At that time, the area was considered a stronghold of the Congress. However, his wife broke the Congress panel and achieved a remarkable victory. This time too, Rameshbhai is fully confident that he will receive public support and that his entire panel will win with a huge majority.
‘I Will Not Leave My Job As A Peon’
Throughout this interview, Rameshbhai’s simplicity and humility were the most striking qualities. When asked whether he would continue his job as a peon after becoming a corporator, he replied clearly and without any arrogance, “Whatever I am today, it is because of this office. Even if I become a corporator or reach a high position, I will continue working as a peon. I have no ambitions. Just as I have worked until now, I will continue to serve people and the party in the same way in the future.”
Rameshbhai’s simplicity shows how important it is to stay connected to your roots even after gaining power and position. This decision by the Mehsana BJP has become a topic of much discussion at the local level and is sending a positive message among grassroots workers.
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