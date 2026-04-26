Gujarat Local Body Elections: PM Modi Votes Through Postal Ballot, Amit Shah And Family Cast Votes At Naranpura
A total of 9,992 candidates are in the fray, with more than 4.18 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted through a postal ballot while Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Naranpura here as voting in elections to several local bodies continued in Gujarat on Sunday.
Shah, his wife Sonal Shah, his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel cast their votes at the Naranpura Sub Zone office.
Sources said the Prime Minister's Office had requested the postal ballot system as, given his busy schedule, he could not visit his home state for Sunday's election.
#WATCH | Gujarat local body polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah, his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel show their inked fingers after voting at a polling booth in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/DNxUvO7ZpI— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026
Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission. The elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state.
A total of 9,992 candidates are in the fray, with more than 4.18 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. A three-tier security is in place, aided by CCTV surveillance and deployment of special squads in sensitive areas, police officials said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad and urged citizens to participate actively. Addressing the media after casting the vote, Patel emphasised the importance of voting as both a right and a duty.
"Today is the day for local body elections and voting in Gujarat. Everyone should celebrate this sacred festival of democracy. This is a precious opportunity to fulfil both right and duty together," he said.
Appealing to voters, the Chief Minister added, "I urge everyone to vote and make every candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party victorious." He also acknowledged concerns over voter turnout due to weather and other factors. "It is hot, and it's also a holiday. Because of both, there might be a lower turnout. But I think people will start coming to vote now," Patel said.
Reiterating his appeal, he said, "Since it's Sunday and a holiday, I again urge everyone that even if there is heat, wedding season or anything else, we must definitely cast our sacred vote."
The polls are being conducted under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, and required extensive delimitation and restructuring of wards in several districts.
The ruling BJP, Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as the key players, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also contesting in several places. Among notable candidates are former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer M L Ninama, ex-radio jockey Abha Desai, and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani.
Ninama is contesting from the Odh seat in Shamlaji taluka for the Arvalli district panchayat elections, while the BJP has nominated Bhayani from the Bhesan seat of the Junagadh district panchayat. Desai, popularly known as RJ Abha, is contesting as a Congress candidate from ward number 10 of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.
Elections are also being held for the first time in nine newly-created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar. Counting of votes will take place on April 28.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel campaigned extensively for the BJP. The AAP had taken the lead over other parties in launching the campaign, with its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing several rallies across Gujarat.
In a first for AAP, the Kejriwal-led party is contesting around 5,000 seats in local polls. Other contestants include the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Independents. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi campaigned in the final phase, addressing public meetings in Ahmedabad and Bhuj.
In March 2021, the BJP scored a landslide win in the local polls in Gujarat, winning 6,236 out of 8,470 seats across various municipalities and establishing a wide gap with rival Congress. The BJP had then dominated all six municipal corporations, besides 81 municipalities, 32 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats.
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