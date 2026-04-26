ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Local Body Elections: PM Modi Votes Through Postal Ballot, Amit Shah And Family Cast Votes At Naranpura

Amit Shah, his wife Sonal Shah, his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel cast their votes at the Naranpura Sub Zone office. ( Screengrab/ANI )

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted through a postal ballot while Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Naranpura here as voting in elections to several local bodies continued in Gujarat on Sunday.

Shah, his wife Sonal Shah, his son and ICC Chairman Jay Shah and daughter-in-law Rishita Patel cast their votes at the Naranpura Sub Zone office.

Sources said the Prime Minister's Office had requested the postal ballot system as, given his busy schedule, he could not visit his home state for Sunday's election.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, as per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission. The elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, making it one of the largest electoral exercises in the state.

A total of 9,992 candidates are in the fray, with more than 4.18 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. A three-tier security is in place, aided by CCTV surveillance and deployment of special squads in sensitive areas, police officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad and urged citizens to participate actively. Addressing the media after casting the vote, Patel emphasised the importance of voting as both a right and a duty.

"Today is the day for local body elections and voting in Gujarat. Everyone should celebrate this sacred festival of democracy. This is a precious opportunity to fulfil both right and duty together," he said.