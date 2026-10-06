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Leopard Kills Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old In Gujarat’s Navsari; Over 10 Cages Set Up To Capture Animal

Leopard Kills Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old In Gujarat’s Navsari ( Representational Image )

Navsari: In a shocking incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after a leopard carried him away from his home courtyard in Bhinar village of Vansda taluka in Gujarat’s Navsari district. His body was found in a forested area about 150 metres from the house after an hours-long search by forest department teams and villagers.

The child, identified as Aarav Arun Patel, was playing in the courtyard of his home in the village’s Kumhar Faliya locality when the leopard attacked. Vansda East Range Forest Officer Kinjal Chaudhary said the boy’s mother was with him in the courtyard when the animal caught hold of him and fled towards the forest. After the family alerted villagers, they contacted teams from the Vansda East and West forest ranges, who immediately reached the spot. A large number of residents joined forest personnel in the search, carrying torches and sticks as they combed the forested area in the dark. Aarav’s body was recovered after several hours and sent for a post-mortem examination.