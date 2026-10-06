Leopard Kills Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old In Gujarat’s Navsari; Over 10 Cages Set Up To Capture Animal
The child was playing in the courtyard of his home in the Kumhar Faliya locality of Bhinar village when the leopard attacked.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Navsari: In a shocking incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after a leopard carried him away from his home courtyard in Bhinar village of Vansda taluka in Gujarat’s Navsari district. His body was found in a forested area about 150 metres from the house after an hours-long search by forest department teams and villagers.
The child, identified as Aarav Arun Patel, was playing in the courtyard of his home in the village’s Kumhar Faliya locality when the leopard attacked. Vansda East Range Forest Officer Kinjal Chaudhary said the boy’s mother was with him in the courtyard when the animal caught hold of him and fled towards the forest.
After the family alerted villagers, they contacted teams from the Vansda East and West forest ranges, who immediately reached the spot. A large number of residents joined forest personnel in the search, carrying torches and sticks as they combed the forested area in the dark. Aarav’s body was recovered after several hours and sent for a post-mortem examination.
Assistant Conservator of Forests Bhagirathsinh Jhala said the range forest officer and staff responded immediately after receiving information about the attack. The panchnama was completed after the body was recovered. He said steps would be taken to ensure the family received compensation as soon as possible.
Five teams have been deployed to capture the leopard and the forest department has installed more than 10 cages in the Bhinar forest area. Forest personnel are monitoring the animal’s movements and efforts to capture it are continuing.
The child’s death has caused fear and anger among residents of Bhinar and neighbouring areas. Villagers have demanded that the forest department capture the leopard at the earliest and strengthen safety measures in the area.
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