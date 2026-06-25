ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Insurer Ordered To Pay Over Rs 1.25 Lakh For Claim Rejection Despite No Proof Of Accident

Navsari: A consumer commission in Gujarat’s Navsari has directed an insurance company to pay Rs 1.25 lakh along with interest and compensation to a policyholder after it apparently outrightly denied his motor insurance claim.

In an order dated May 15, a copy of which was recently made available, the Navsari Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that the insurance company was not justified in completely rejecting the claim, even though no proof of accident had been provided.

Complainant and policyholder Chirag Desai, a resident of Navsari, claimed that his car was involved in an accident with a truck near Valthan-Punagam chowkdi in Surat on June 20, 2023, as per the order.

The insurance company argued that the complainant’s version of events, the accident location, and the injuries allegedly suffered by the car driver were not “mutually consistent”. The panel noted that the complainant had not presented details like the registration number of the truck, the name and mobile number of its driver as evidence.