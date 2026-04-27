ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Husband Murders Wife, Hides Body In Cement Box In Surat’s Salabatpura

Surat: A horrifying and brutal incident has come to light in the Salabatpura area of Surat city in Gujarat. A husband mercilessly killed his wife. He packed her body in a wooden box and then covered it with a thick layer of cement.

Not only that, he lived under the same roof with his dead wife's body for five days, all the while deceiving the police by pretending that his wife was missing.

Vishal Salvi, the primary suspect, allegedly killed his wife on April 20. To prevent odour, he placed the wooden box containing the body in an old house in Kagazi Chawl near Sahara Darwaja and covered it with cement.

To conceal the crime, he concocted a false story about his wife having gone missing. When Shilpa’s father came to Surat, Vishal even accompanied him to the police station and pretended to help in the search.