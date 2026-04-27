Gujarat: Husband Murders Wife, Hides Body In Cement Box In Surat’s Salabatpura
The accused lived with his wife’s corpse, faked her disappearance, and was exposed after his son shared a confession letter with relatives.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Surat: A horrifying and brutal incident has come to light in the Salabatpura area of Surat city in Gujarat. A husband mercilessly killed his wife. He packed her body in a wooden box and then covered it with a thick layer of cement.
Not only that, he lived under the same roof with his dead wife's body for five days, all the while deceiving the police by pretending that his wife was missing.
Vishal Salvi, the primary suspect, allegedly killed his wife on April 20. To prevent odour, he placed the wooden box containing the body in an old house in Kagazi Chawl near Sahara Darwaja and covered it with cement.
To conceal the crime, he concocted a false story about his wife having gone missing. When Shilpa’s father came to Surat, Vishal even accompanied him to the police station and pretended to help in the search.
The case came to light on the night of April 25, when Vishal's 13-year-old son, Aarav, shared a photo of a letter with a relative, after Vishal went missing. Before leaving, he had written the letter and given it to his son. The letter stated, "I have committed a crime and I am solely responsible for it."
He also mentioned the date of the murder and the address where the body was hidden. Based on the letter, the police immediately conducted a raid, broke through the cement layer, and recovered Shilpa’s decomposing body from inside.
Based on the letter and police investigation, it appears there was discord between the couple soon after marriage. According to Shilpa's father, Vishal was unemployed, which led to financial difficulties and frequent arguments at home. This ongoing conflict resulted in the fatal incident.
The children, 13-year-old Aarav and 8-year-old Nitara, were unaware of the situation for five days while living with their father. Godadra police have registered a case and, with the assistance of forensic experts, are continuing efforts to locate Vishal, who is currently missing.
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