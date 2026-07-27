Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Stray Dog Menace, Seeks Action Plan from Governments And Civic Bodies
The High Court said the problem of stray dogs is no longer confined to urban areas but has spread to rural regions and national highways.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Taking suo motu cognisance of the growing menace of stray dogs across Gujarat, the Gujarat High Court has issued notices to the state government, the Centre, the Animal Welfare Board of India, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and all municipal corporations in the state.
During the hearing, the High Court said that the problem of stray dogs is no longer confined to urban areas but has spread to rural regions and national highways. The court took note of the rising number of dog-bite incidents, attacks on children and the elderly, and road accidents caused by stray dogs.
The court directed the Gujarat government and all municipal bodies to submit detailed reports on the measures taken so far to control the stray dog population, including sterilisation, vaccination, rehabilitation, and other population management initiatives.
The High Court also sought a response from the NHAI on the steps taken to minimise such risks and improve road safety.
During the proceedings, Advocate General GH Virk informed the court that the Gujarat government was treating the issue seriously and that local self-government bodies had already initiated action at various levels. He said the state would submit a detailed status report on the measures undertaken.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 4, when the High Court will review the responses and action-taken reports submitted by the state government, the Union government, municipal corporations, the Animal Welfare Board of India, and the NHAI before deciding the next course of action.
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