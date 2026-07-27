ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Stray Dog Menace, Seeks Action Plan from Governments And Civic Bodies

Ahmedabad: Taking suo motu cognisance of the growing menace of stray dogs across Gujarat, the Gujarat High Court has issued notices to the state government, the Centre, the Animal Welfare Board of India, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and all municipal corporations in the state.

During the hearing, the High Court said that the problem of stray dogs is no longer confined to urban areas but has spread to rural regions and national highways. The court took note of the rising number of dog-bite incidents, attacks on children and the elderly, and road accidents caused by stray dogs.

The court directed the Gujarat government and all municipal bodies to submit detailed reports on the measures taken so far to control the stray dog population, including sterilisation, vaccination, rehabilitation, and other population management initiatives.