Gujarat High Court Takes Stern View Of Police Action In Chanasma, Summons 20 Personnel
The court summoned 20 police personnel Patan Superintendent of Police, Chanasma DySP, LCB, and SOG and asked them to appear before it on September 21.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Ahmedabad: An incident pertaining alleged police action in Gujarat's Chanasma on March 18 this year has now reached the Gujarat High Court which has summoned 20 police personnel Patan Superintendent of Police (SP), Chanasma DySP, LCB, and SOG and asked them to appear before it on September 21.
The High Court has taken note of the treatment of the accused, who were allegedly tied with ropes and beaten. Police took action in the case following a dispute between the Rabari and Thakor communities.
It is alleged that this action was carried out by Chanasma DySP, Chanasma LCB, and Patan SOG with the approval of the Patan Superintendent of Police. According to the petitioner, on March 18, the accused were tied with ropes and publicly paraded for over a kilometre from the Chanasma LCB office to the ST stand.
The petitioner alleged that the accused were beaten with batons, PVC sticks, and belts in the presence of approximately 30 to 40 police officers and personnel. He said the accused, whose guilt has not yet been proven in court, were also publicly asked to apologize.
Senior advocate Anand Yagnik, representing the petitioner, stated that such police action amounts to violation of norms and raises serious questions on adherence to legal process. A young victim from the Thakor community has filed a contempt petition in the Gujarat High Court regarding the matter. The petition demands action against the police officers and personnel who allegedly beat him in public, paraded him and other accused, and shared a video of the incident.
The video showed the accused being paraded through the very streets where they had earlier been accused of spreading fear. The group, believed to be linked to the Jhiliya gang, was brought to Chanasma as part of the investigation. During the reconstruction, police personnel were seen assaulting the accused in full public view, with locals claiming it was meant to "teach them a lesson". The images and videos from the scene quickly drew attention, raising questions over the methods used.
Sources said Gujarat DGP and Chief Secretary have also been served notices as unofficial parties.
The petitioner has also demanded the suspension of the responsible officers, including the Patan SP and DySP. Additionally, contempt proceedings have been sought against the police officers and personnel responsible for allegedly beating the accused, parading them in public, and stripping them naked. The petition also cites the Supreme Court's DK Basu judgment and demands that legal action be taken against the police officers.
The petitioner's senior lawyer, Anand Yagnik, stated that in independent India, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and punish a person without due process. He stated that the alleged police action in Chanasma "is serious and warrant legal and contempt proceedings". The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for September 21.
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