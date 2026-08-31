ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Takes Stern View Of Police Action In Chanasma, Summons 20 Personnel

Ahmedabad: An incident pertaining alleged police action in Gujarat's Chanasma on March 18 this year has now reached the Gujarat High Court which has summoned 20 police personnel Patan Superintendent of Police (SP), Chanasma DySP, LCB, and SOG and asked them to appear before it on September 21.

The High Court has taken note of the treatment of the accused, who were allegedly tied with ropes and beaten. Police took action in the case following a dispute between the Rabari and Thakor communities.

It is alleged that this action was carried out by Chanasma DySP, Chanasma LCB, and Patan SOG with the approval of the Patan Superintendent of Police. According to the petitioner, on March 18, the accused were tied with ropes and publicly paraded for over a kilometre from the Chanasma LCB office to the ST stand.

The petitioner alleged that the accused were beaten with batons, PVC sticks, and belts in the presence of approximately 30 to 40 police officers and personnel. He said the accused, whose guilt has not yet been proven in court, were also publicly asked to apologize.

Senior advocate Anand Yagnik, representing the petitioner, stated that such police action amounts to violation of norms and raises serious questions on adherence to legal process. A young victim from the Thakor community has filed a contempt petition in the Gujarat High Court regarding the matter. The petition demands action against the police officers and personnel who allegedly beat him in public, paraded him and other accused, and shared a video of the incident.

The video showed the accused being paraded through the very streets where they had earlier been accused of spreading fear. The group, believed to be linked to the Jhiliya gang, was brought to Chanasma as part of the investigation. During the reconstruction, police personnel were seen assaulting the accused in full public view, with locals claiming it was meant to "teach them a lesson". The images and videos from the scene quickly drew attention, raising questions over the methods used.