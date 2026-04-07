ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Pulls Up GPSC Over Ambiguous Exam Question, Considers Contempt Action

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has expressed displeasure over the functioning and conduct of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) during the hearing of a case related to a recruitment examination.

The bench of Justice Nirzar Desai heard the matter in detail, where a serious dispute came to light over the validity of a question asked in the exam and the correctness of its answer.

During the proceedings, the court noted that a question in the GPSC-conducted examination had no clear or correct answer. The court termed the issue as serious.

The court observed that if a question itself lacks clarity so it becomes impossible to fairly assess a candidate's performance. The bench said that this was not merely a technical error but a matter directly impacting the future of candidates.