Gujarat High Court Pulls Up GPSC Over Ambiguous Exam Question, Considers Contempt Action
The court noted that a question in the GPSC-conducted examination had no clear or correct answer.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has expressed displeasure over the functioning and conduct of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) during the hearing of a case related to a recruitment examination.
The bench of Justice Nirzar Desai heard the matter in detail, where a serious dispute came to light over the validity of a question asked in the exam and the correctness of its answer.
During the proceedings, the court noted that a question in the GPSC-conducted examination had no clear or correct answer. The court termed the issue as serious.
The court observed that if a question itself lacks clarity so it becomes impossible to fairly assess a candidate's performance. The bench said that this was not merely a technical error but a matter directly impacting the future of candidates.
Appearing for GPSC, government counsel GH Virk was present in court. The bench, however, took a stern stance and questioned why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against responsible officials of the commission.
"Even one mark can change the entire future of a candidate," the bench observed, adding that the purpose of such exams is to assess merit and knowledge and not to mislead or trouble candidates.
Counsel for the petitioner, Megha Jani, argued that the lack of clarity in the disputed question had caused unfair disadvantage to candidates. She told the court that the issue goes beyond a single question and raises serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the entire examination system. Candidates spend years preparing for such exams, and such errors can directly affect their careers.
The High Court is currently considering contempt proceedings against GPSC officials, with further clarity expected in the next hearing.
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