Gujarat HC Seeks Medical Board Report After Minor Rape Survivor Seeks Pregnancy Termination At 26 Weeks

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has directed SSG Hospital's medical board to examine the condition of a minor girl, a rape survivor from Vadodara, who had filed a plea seeking permission for abortion at 26 weeks of pregnancy.

In her plea, the girl said that she does not want to carry on with the pregnancy and requested the court to allow the abortion considering her physical and mental health.

The plea further stated that the minor became pregnant after being raped and that the foetus is currently around 26 weeks old. Citing that continuing with the pregnancy is becoming a serious challenge for the minor girl's mental health, the plea sought permission from the court to allow medical termination of pregnancy.

During the hearing, the High Court ordered the medical board of Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara to immediately conduct a medical examination of the minor girl.

As per the court's order, a team of the medical board led by head of the Gynecology department will examine the medical condition of the minor girl on Wednesday (March 11).