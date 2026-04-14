Gujarat High Court Questions Government Approach In Padaliya Clash Of December 2025
The matter pertains to land rights where the authorities were carrying out plantation work on a piece of land that the tribals claim to own.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has raised questions over the approach of the government and the administration in the matter pertaining to the violent clash between tribals and officials in Padaliya village of Danta taluka in Banaskantha in December 2025.
The matter pertains to land rights where the authorities were carrying out plantation work on a piece of land that the tribals claim to own under Forest Rights Act. During the Court hearings, it came to light that the area falls within the Balaram Sanctuary and approximately 172 tribal people have filed claims to the land that are still pending.
The tribals claim that they have been cultivating this land for years and are entitled to it under the Forest Rights Act. This has raised serious questions around tribal rights, functioning of the administrative system and the constitutional processes.
Padaliya made headlines across the state on December 13, 2025 following a violent clash between local residents and the officials. Reports said that nursery development and plantation work was underway on a piece of land under the supervision of Forest Department and Police officials.
The local residents claim ownership of this land. While the matter was being discussed, a mob of approximately 500 people suddenly surrounded the officials along with the Police personnel and began pelting stones.
The mob allegedly used weapons like slingshots and arrows. This led to the Police using tear gas to control the situation. But the use of tear gas further enraged the crowd. The clash left several Police and Forest Department personnel along with the protestors injured. Some Police and government vehicles were allegedly set on fire causing significant damage.
Reports said that 47 officers and employees from the Police, Forest department and Revenue Departments were injured in the incident. They were shifted to Ambaji Government Hospital. Ambaji Police Inspector RB Gohil was seriously injured and was referred to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment.
Raising serious questions, the High Court has asked the government why the administration was in such a hurry to plant trees when the claims were pending. Was this action intended to displace the tribals? The court further questioned why the Executive Magistrate was taken along? Were there any preparations underway for firing?
The Court stated, "This is not a border; these are your own citizens." It questioned the administration's approach, asking why a show of force was carried out in front of civilians.
The Court also learnt that the issue of Forest Rights had been raised in the Lok Sabha, where it was stated that out of a total of 10,000 claims in Gujarat, 7,000 had been approved, while 2,869 were pending.
Taking a firm stand it said that if a claim is pending, it is inappropriate to take any action on the grounds. Government lawyer Hardik Dave argued that the accused had provoked the tribals and that they did not believe in law and order. However, the Court flatly rejected this argument, stating that the issue was not one of incitement but of solving the real problem.
Senior lawyer Anand Yagnik said that the most important issue in this case was that the system took unilateral action without completing the process of recognising the rights of the tribals.
Yagnik said the lack of dialogue led to the conflict in the entire incident. The Court also stated that the administration was aware of the dispute, yet the action was taken with a large Police force. The Court questioned whether this entire action was merely a ‘show of power’?
During the last hearing in this case, the Court also stated that this is not just a legal issue, but a social issue that needs to be resolved through dialogue and understanding. The Court asked the government whether any discussions or negotiations had taken place on this issue at the level of the Collector or by the village council.
A case has been registered against a mob of 500 people, including 28 accused that have been named. The list of accused also includes women. A Police investigation is underway with regards to serious charges of obstructing Police and Forest Department personnel from carrying out their duties, damaging government property and indulging in violence.
The land dispute in Padaliya village has moved beyond a legal battle and become a subject of social and constitutional debate. More significant revelations are likely in the coming days. The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for April 16.