ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Questions Government Approach In Padaliya Clash Of December 2025

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has raised questions over the approach of the government and the administration in the matter pertaining to the violent clash between tribals and officials in Padaliya village of Danta taluka in Banaskantha in December 2025.

The matter pertains to land rights where the authorities were carrying out plantation work on a piece of land that the tribals claim to own under Forest Rights Act. During the Court hearings, it came to light that the area falls within the Balaram Sanctuary and approximately 172 tribal people have filed claims to the land that are still pending.

The tribals claim that they have been cultivating this land for years and are entitled to it under the Forest Rights Act. This has raised serious questions around tribal rights, functioning of the administrative system and the constitutional processes.

Padaliya made headlines across the state on December 13, 2025 following a violent clash between local residents and the officials. Reports said that nursery development and plantation work was underway on a piece of land under the supervision of Forest Department and Police officials.

The local residents claim ownership of this land. While the matter was being discussed, a mob of approximately 500 people suddenly surrounded the officials along with the Police personnel and began pelting stones.

The mob allegedly used weapons like slingshots and arrows. This led to the Police using tear gas to control the situation. But the use of tear gas further enraged the crowd. The clash left several Police and Forest Department personnel along with the protestors injured. Some Police and government vehicles were allegedly set on fire causing significant damage.

Reports said that 47 officers and employees from the Police, Forest department and Revenue Departments were injured in the incident. They were shifted to Ambaji Government Hospital. Ambaji Police Inspector RB Gohil was seriously injured and was referred to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment.

Raising serious questions, the High Court has asked the government why the administration was in such a hurry to plant trees when the claims were pending. Was this action intended to displace the tribals? The court further questioned why the Executive Magistrate was taken along? Were there any preparations underway for firing?