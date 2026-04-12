ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Quashes Death Sentence Awarded To Man In Ahmedabad Double Murder Case

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court acquitted a man who was sentenced to death for double murder in Odhav locality of Ahmedabad.

The lower court had termed the double murder a 'rarest of rare' case while sentencing Baldev Chauhan to death in September, 2024. According to the prosecution, Chauhan had an affair with the deceased's wife, Sujata, and when Sujata's mother-in-law and husband became obstacles in their relationship, he brutally murdered them with an axe.

Based on the argument, the Sessions Court sentenced Chauhan to death in September 2024. Chauhan challenged the verdict in the high court which stated that the case was based solely on suspicion and circumstantial evidence. When the main witness in the case, the deceased's wife, retracted her statements in the court, and a romantic relationship between the two could not be proven, the prosecution's argument was weakened, the high court observed.

The high court said Chauhan's face was not clearly visible in the CCTV footage, and legal flaws were also found in the recovery process of the murder weapon. Citing various Supreme Court judgments, the high court bench stated no matter how grave the crime, if the chain of evidence is not fully proven, a person cannot be convicted based on mere suspicion, let alone a severe punishment such as death penalty.

Chauhan's lawyer, LB Dabhi siad no strong, clear, and undeniable evidence was presented during trial of the case in the sessions court. The repeated retractions of key witnesses in court significantly weakened the prosecution's arguments. He further argued that, according to law, the chain of evidence must be complete and unbroken, "but in this case, that chain appears to be broken at several points".

Dabhi said convicting someone based solely on conjecture or suspicion violates the basic principles of justice. "Especially when a severe punishment like death is imposed in a case like the "rarest of rare," the standard of proof must be even more stringent. Since that standard was not met in this case, the High Court's decision is completely correct and just," he said.

On June 6, 2017, a foul odour was reported emanating from a house located in Bela Park in the Odhav area of ​​Ahmedabad city. When the owner of the house, Divyesh Modi checked, he found two decomposed and worm-infested bodies. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the bodies belonged to his tenants, Vipul Modi and Kanchanben Modi. Odhav police registered a murder case and began investigating the case.