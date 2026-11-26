Gujarat High Court Pulls Up Party-In-Person For Appearing In T-Shirt During Hearing
The court's observation highlights the responsibility of self-represented litigants to respect institutional norms while exercising their right to present arguments.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has pulled up a party-in-person for appearing before it in a T-shirt while arguing his own case.
The court objected to the petitioner's attire as soon as he appeared for the hearing and advised him not to attend court proceedings in such clothing.
During the hearing, the High Court emphasised that a court is a disciplined institution where certain standards of conduct and decorum must be maintained. It observed that everyone appearing before it is expected to respect the institution's dignity and follow the discipline associated with court proceedings.
The court also made it clear that these expectations are not limited to advocates. Litigants who choose to represent themselves and present their cases without a lawyer must also follow courtroom discipline. Appearing in person does not exempt anyone from the standards expected in court.
The court's observation underlined the importance of wearing appropriate, formal attire when attending a hearing. It indicated that a T-shirt is not considered suitable clothing for appearing before the court.
While every party has the right to present their arguments and place their case before the judiciary, they must exercise this right with due regard for the institution.
The Gujarat High Court's observation has once again highlighted expectations around courtroom conduct, appropriate attire, and the responsibility of everyone appearing before the judiciary to maintain its dignity and decorum.
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