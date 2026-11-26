ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Pulls Up Party-In-Person For Appearing In T-Shirt During Hearing

Gujarat High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has pulled up a party-in-person for appearing before it in a T-shirt while arguing his own case.

The court objected to the petitioner's attire as soon as he appeared for the hearing and advised him not to attend court proceedings in such clothing.