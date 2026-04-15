ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Issues Notices To Meta, X, Google Over PIL Seeking Curb On Misuse Of AI

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has issued notices to technology firms Meta India, Google, X, Reddit and Scribd over a PIL seeking the formulation of a robust regulatory mechanism to curb the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating and circulating deepfake videos and photographs.

While issuing notices to them returnable on May 8, a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray also directed the respondent intermediaries to ensure they are brought onboard the Sahyog portal for better coordination and time-bound action related to takedown of unlawful contents in strict compliance with the provisions of the Rules of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"Effective and meaningful responses/action of the respondent intermediaries will be key to the due diligence obligations enforced upon them under the statutory framework," the court noted in an order passed recently and made available this week.

In their affidavits, the central and Gujarat governments informed the court about frequent delays, repeated procedural obligations and non-compliance by certain tech platforms to lawful notices issued to them.

In its affidavit in response to the notice issued during the previous hearing, the Centre informed the court that in October 2024, it created the Sahyog portal to facilitate immediate, coordinated and time-bound action against unlawful contents by bringing all authorised law enforcement agencies and intermediaries on a single platform.

This is meant for the swift takedown of unlawfully generated information and access to subscriber information, logs and judicial evidence for identification of offending users, it said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the court that while certain intermediaries, such as Meta and Google, have significantly improved speed, efficiency and traceability of compliance actions, others have not yet been onboarded or fully integrated with the Sahyog portal.

It specifically mentioned non-responsiveness of X to intimations given to it regarding unlawful content, including synthetically generated information.

A total of 94 intimations were given to X between 2024 and 2026, for containing unlawful contents, including synthetically generated information, but a formal response was received only against 13 intimations, the ministry told the court.

"Although partial action has been reported by respondent no.7 intermediary (X) in disabling 788 notified URLs in 2024, seventy in 2025 and six in 2026, the alarming low rate of formal responses results in a lack of meaningful cooperation with the lawfully issued directions," it stated.