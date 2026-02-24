ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Issues Notices To Central And State Govts On PIL Flagging AI Misuse For Deepfake Content

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Central and state governments on a PIL concerning the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes and synthetically generated content targeting Constitutional authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray also directed the Gujarat DGP to file a response, stating that questions to issue notices to intermediary platforms Meta, Google, X, Reddit and Scribd will be considered after receiving responses from governments.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vikas Vijay Nair, sought legal reforms and regulatory directions to protect Constitutional and statutory authorities against the misuse of AI in the creation and circulation of fake and manipulated videos and photographs.

The petitioner requested the high court's directions to authorities as well as to tech giants Meta, Google and X to immediately prohibit the publication, transmission, and communication of all AI-generated photographs, videos, and digital content of any Constitutional authorities on all social media sites.

It also sought mandatory use of "AI-generated data" watermark on all such content, and strict real-time prohibition on circulation and withdrawal of any such content.