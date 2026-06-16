ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Notice To Govt On Private Vehicles Being Used For Commercial Purposes; Rapdio, Ola, Uber Under Scanner

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has sought a reply from the state government as to how vehicles registered for private use are being utilised for commercial purposes and what actions have been taken against this practice so far.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition filed by the Autorickshaw Drivers' Association on the issue of private vehicles being used for commercial purposes by app-based services like Rapido, Ola and Uber. The court observed that the commercial use of private vehicles not only constitutes a violation of the law but also results in loss of revenue for the state government.

The petitioner argued that numerous private vehicles are being operated for commercial purposes through platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, yet the departments concerned have failed to take effective action.