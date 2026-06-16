Gujarat HC Notice To Govt On Private Vehicles Being Used For Commercial Purposes; Rapdio, Ola, Uber Under Scanner
The court observed that the commercial use of private vehicles constitutes a violation of the law and a loss of revenue for the government.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has sought a reply from the state government as to how vehicles registered for private use are being utilised for commercial purposes and what actions have been taken against this practice so far.
The direction came during the hearing of a petition filed by the Autorickshaw Drivers' Association on the issue of private vehicles being used for commercial purposes by app-based services like Rapido, Ola and Uber. The court observed that the commercial use of private vehicles not only constitutes a violation of the law but also results in loss of revenue for the state government.
The petitioner argued that numerous private vehicles are being operated for commercial purposes through platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, yet the departments concerned have failed to take effective action.
This directly affects drivers of auto-rickshaws and commercial vehicles who comply with the regulations, the plea contended. The counsel further contended that if an individual wishes to use his vehicle for commercial purposes, then he must first convert it to the commercial category before being permitted to offer such services.
Such violations result in revenue loss for the government and cause injustice to drivers who hold valid legal permits, the plea contended.
The High Court directed the state government to take immediate action on this matter and sought a detailed response regarding the state's stance on the commercial use of private vehicles. The next hearing is scheduled for June 23. The High Court is likely to issue further directions regarding this issue after receiving the state government's response.
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