Gujarat High Court Acquits Husband Convicted For Cruelty and Abetment Of Suicide
The judgment was delivered by a single bench of Justice Geeta Gopi while hearing an appeal against a conviction passed by a sessions court.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST|
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has acquitted a husband who was serving a sentence for cruelty and abetment of suicide. The court held that allegations of domestic discord and intoxicated violence alone are not sufficient to establish the offence of abetment of suicide. The judgment was delivered by a single bench of Justice Geeta Gopi while hearing an appeal against a conviction passed by a sessions court.
While delivering the verdict, the High Court made an important observation, stating that if a married woman is being subjected to torture at her matrimonial home, it is not right for her father to force her to return to her in-laws’ house. The court emphasised that a woman has the right to decide where she wishes to live.
Case background
In 2003, the Valsad Sessions Court had convicted Niranjan Kumar Mehta for domestic violence and abetment of suicide, sentencing him to seven years of imprisonment. Challenging the verdict, the accused filed an appeal before the Gujarat High Court. After a detailed hearing, Justice Geeta Gopi set aside the sessions court’s order and acquitted the appellant.
According to the case records, the accused got married in 1994. The complaint alleged that the husband used to assault his wife under the influence of alcohol. Within two years of the marriage, the woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping onto a railway track along with her one-year-old child, which became the central issue of the case.
Arguments before the court
Counsel for the appellant, H.B. Sethna, argued that there was no clear or direct evidence to prove that the accused had intentionally abetted the suicide. He pointed out that when the accused had applied for bail, the deceased woman’s family did not raise any objection. He also submitted that the husband himself had performed the last rites of his wife and child and that social and familial relations between the two families continued even after the incident.
The defence further contended that acts of assault committed under intoxication cannot, by themselves, amount to abetment of suicide. It was also argued that no independent witnesses were examined in the case, and the deceased had never lodged any police complaint alleging torture by her husband. There was no evidence of dowry demand, financial harassment, serious injuries, or medical treatment during the marriage. Additionally, the deceased woman had never sought divorce.
Key observations of the Court
The High Court noted that mere family disputes, domestic quarrels, or instances of violence under the influence of alcohol cannot automatically be treated as abetment of suicide unless there is clear and convincing evidence of intent or instigation. The court underlined the need for a strict test of evidence in cases involving charges of abetment of suicide.
The judgment also stressed a broader social message, recognising a married woman’s autonomy to make independent decisions about her life and residence. The court observed that parents should not compel their daughters to return to abusive matrimonial homes.
