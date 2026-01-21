ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Acquits Husband Convicted For Cruelty and Abetment Of Suicide

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has acquitted a husband who was serving a sentence for cruelty and abetment of suicide. The court held that allegations of domestic discord and intoxicated violence alone are not sufficient to establish the offence of abetment of suicide. The judgment was delivered by a single bench of Justice Geeta Gopi while hearing an appeal against a conviction passed by a sessions court.

While delivering the verdict, the High Court made an important observation, stating that if a married woman is being subjected to torture at her matrimonial home, it is not right for her father to force her to return to her in-laws’ house. The court emphasised that a woman has the right to decide where she wishes to live.

Case background

In 2003, the Valsad Sessions Court had convicted Niranjan Kumar Mehta for domestic violence and abetment of suicide, sentencing him to seven years of imprisonment. Challenging the verdict, the accused filed an appeal before the Gujarat High Court. After a detailed hearing, Justice Geeta Gopi set aside the sessions court’s order and acquitted the appellant.

According to the case records, the accused got married in 1994. The complaint alleged that the husband used to assault his wife under the influence of alcohol. Within two years of the marriage, the woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping onto a railway track along with her one-year-old child, which became the central issue of the case.

Arguments before the court