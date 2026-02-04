ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Grant Permission For Abortion For Minor Rape-Victim

The Gujarat High Court has disposed of the application and has given a decision based on humanitarian grounds, keeping the minor's best interests in mind. ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has delivered a significant judgment in the case of a 14-year-and-6-month-old rape victim from Dahod district. Adopting a humanitarian approach, the court granted permission for the abortion, considering the injustice done to the minor and her health. According to the medical report, the minor was 15 weeks pregnant.

The case originated from a complaint filed at the Dhanpur police station in Dahod. A case was registered against the accused under serious sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act for raping the minor. Meanwhile, despite the case being pending in court, the situation worsened when the minor was kidnapped again, leading to a new complaint being filed at the Dhanpur police station.

A habeas corpus petition was filed in the Gujarat High Court to produce the minor before the court. Following the High Court's order, the minor was found. Before the court, the minor clearly expressed her wish to live with her parents, which the court recorded. Subsequently, an application was filed again in the High Court for the minor's abortion. The High Court ordered the Dahod Civil Hospital to conduct another medical examination of the minor. This medical report was presented before the court today (Wednesday), confirming that the minor was 15 weeks pregnant.

In this entire matter, the petitioner's lawyer, Maulik Soni, stated that the High Court, in its observations, made it clear that the minor was a rape victim and her physical and mental safety was the utmost priority. The court directed a private hospital in Dahod to take the final decision on the abortion based on the minor's consent and medical advice. It also ordered that complete security arrangements be ensured during the abortion process.