ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Dismisses PIL On Study Conducted At Somnath Temple

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to Somnath Temple, one of the country's oldest and most historic religious sites.

The petition had sought the public disclosure of a 2017 study and report prepared by IIT Gandhinagar and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on claims of presence of Buddhist relics in the Somnath Temple and its surrounding areas.

The petition, filed by a resident of Maharashtra, argued that historical and archaeological studies of the Somnath Temple complex had been conducted, but the results had not been made public. The petitioner requested the court to make the relevant report public so that researchers, historians, and the general public could learn the truth.

Lawyer Ratna Vora, representing the petitioner, stated that Somnath is not only a religious but also a historically and culturally important site. If any archaeological studies have been conducted by government agencies or research institutions, the information should be made public. The petitioner further argued that making the information public would promote historical research and allow a factual assessment of various beliefs and claims related to Somnath's ancient history.