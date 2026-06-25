Gujarat High Court Dismisses PIL On Study Conducted At Somnath Temple
The court said the materials and arguments presented by the petitioner do not demonstrate any strong public interest.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to Somnath Temple, one of the country's oldest and most historic religious sites.
The petition had sought the public disclosure of a 2017 study and report prepared by IIT Gandhinagar and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on claims of presence of Buddhist relics in the Somnath Temple and its surrounding areas.
The petition, filed by a resident of Maharashtra, argued that historical and archaeological studies of the Somnath Temple complex had been conducted, but the results had not been made public. The petitioner requested the court to make the relevant report public so that researchers, historians, and the general public could learn the truth.
Lawyer Ratna Vora, representing the petitioner, stated that Somnath is not only a religious but also a historically and culturally important site. If any archaeological studies have been conducted by government agencies or research institutions, the information should be made public. The petitioner further argued that making the information public would promote historical research and allow a factual assessment of various beliefs and claims related to Somnath's ancient history.
However, Public Prosecutor GH Virk, representing the state government, opposed the petition in court. He stated that the petition serves no genuine public interest and that the petitioner's claims are based solely on speculation and imagination. The government argued that no concrete evidence has been presented on the issue at hand that could justify the court's intervention. Furthermore, public interest litigation cannot be used merely to create controversy or gain cheap publicity.
During the hearing, the Gujarat High Court stated that the PIL system is a powerful tool for seeking justice, but it cannot be used to create unnecessary controversy or for personal purposes. The court clarified that the materials and arguments presented by the petitioner do not demonstrate any strong public interest. The issues raised in the petition lack sufficient factual and legal support.
According to the court, seeking judicial intervention to publish a report based solely on suspicion or speculation is not appropriate. The High Court dismissed the petition and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the petitioner. The court said it is important to prevent the misuse of public interest litigations. Petitions without substantial basis waste the court's time and resources, which also impacts the hearing of other important cases, it observed.
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