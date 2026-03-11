Gujarat High Court Directs Interfaith Couple To Solemnise Marriage Under Special Marriage Act
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has directed an interfaith couple from Mehsana to solemnise their marriage under the Special Marriage Act while asking the man to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the woman's name as financial security.
A Division Bench of Justice N S S Gowda and Justice D M Vyas was hearing a habeas corpus petition by the man, 22 seeking to reunite with his 21-year-old live-in partner.
Following their separation, the woman was placed in a women's shelter home in Palanpur, Banaskantha. The man filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court against the forced separation and appeared in court seeking custody of his partner.
The High Court ordered the woman to appear before the court to determine her wishes. During the hearing, the woman too expressed her desire to live with and marry the man.
The High Court issued a directive to ensure that the woman's financial security is not compromised in the future in case of any untoward incident. The court asked the man to file an affidavit stating his willingness to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the woman's name.
The man informed the court that he was willing to marry the woman under the Special Marriage Act and would follow all legal procedures. He also assured the woman of maintenance, accommodation, and essential living necessities, and promised to treat her with dignity and respect.
The High Court directed the man to deposit Rs 3 lakh in a nationalized bank. Since the woman did not have a bank account, the court directed the High Court Registry to open an account in her name and deposit the amount as a fixed deposit. Additionally, it was stipulated that arrangements be made to ensure that the interest earned on this fixed deposit is periodically credited to the woman's account.
The court clarified that if the couple separates for any reason in the future, the entire amount of Rs 3 lakh will be given to the woman for her financial security.
The High Court directed the man to give notice of his intention to marry under the Special Marriage Act and complete the entire legal process within the next six weeks. It also directed the relevant government officials to complete the legal process on the marriage application.
The High Court has postponed further hearing in the case until April 24. Until then, the woman has been asked to stay at a women's shelter in Ahmedabad. She has also been allowed to accompany the applicant to complete the necessary procedures for marriage registration.
The court also directed the relevant authorities to assist the woman in completing the necessary documentation processes, such as her birth certificate and school living certificate.
Petitioner's lawyer, Hanan Qureshi, stated that both the man and woman are adults and wish to live together and marry of their own free will. Both consents were presented to the court, and the court issued this order with the woman's safety and future in mind, he said.
