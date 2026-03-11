ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Directs Interfaith Couple To Solemnise Marriage Under Special Marriage Act

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has directed an interfaith couple from Mehsana to solemnise their marriage under the Special Marriage Act while asking the man to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the woman's name as financial security.

A Division Bench of Justice N S S Gowda and Justice D M Vyas was hearing a habeas corpus petition by the man, 22 seeking to reunite with his 21-year-old live-in partner.

Following their separation, the woman was placed in a women's shelter home in Palanpur, Banaskantha. The man filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court against the forced separation and appeared in court seeking custody of his partner.

The High Court ordered the woman to appear before the court to determine her wishes. During the hearing, the woman too expressed her desire to live with and marry the man.

The High Court issued a directive to ensure that the woman's financial security is not compromised in the future in case of any untoward incident. The court asked the man to file an affidavit stating his willingness to deposit Rs 3 lakh in the woman's name.

The man informed the court that he was willing to marry the woman under the Special Marriage Act and would follow all legal procedures. He also assured the woman of maintenance, accommodation, and essential living necessities, and promised to treat her with dignity and respect.