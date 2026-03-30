Gujarat High Court Asks State Govt To Introduce Single-Window System For Compensating Silicosis Victims
The court said instead of 22 different schemes in place to assist the victims' families, the government should come up with just one.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A petition, filed in the Gujarat High Court, has sought adequate compensation for families of workers who died of silicosis (an occupational lung disease caused by the inhalation of respirable crystalline silica dust).
The petition also sought a comprehensive policy for compensating families of workers who fall prey to the disease while working in mines, stone quarries and the construction sector.
Lawyer Vedant Rajguru, representing the petitioners, argued before the court that there is no uniform policy for silicosis victims in the state. "Other states have clear guidelines and support systems, while in Gujarat, the victims' families have to navigate through various schemes to avail compensation," he said.
The state government informed the court that 22 different schemes are in place to assist the victims' families. At the previous hearing on the plea, the government lawyer had stated that financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh can be availed by the victims' families. However, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the argument.
The court stated that applying for 22 different schemes for a single victim is practically impossible and further complicates the process. The court recommended to the government that a single window system be implemented to ensure victims receive the assistance without any hassles. "The system would allow all benefits to be accessed from a single location, eliminating the need for frequent visits to offices," the court stated.
Silicosis is a critical lung disease, particularly prevalent among workers engaged in the mining, stone, and construction sectors. The disease is caused by prolonged exposure to dust and is often fatal.
On the ground, it is observed that many workers are not registered in government records as they work in unorganized sectors. As a result, the process of obtaining compensation becomes even more difficult, and affected families often have to face a long struggle. The High Court has asked the state government to consider developing a comprehensive and effective policy for silicosis victims.
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