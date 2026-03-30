ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Asks State Govt To Introduce Single-Window System For Compensating Silicosis Victims

Ahmedabad: A petition, filed in the Gujarat High Court, has sought adequate compensation for families of workers who died of silicosis (an occupational lung disease caused by the inhalation of respirable crystalline silica dust).

The petition also sought a comprehensive policy for compensating families of workers who fall prey to the disease while working in mines, stone quarries and the construction sector.

Lawyer Vedant Rajguru, representing the petitioners, argued before the court that there is no uniform policy for silicosis victims in the state. "Other states have clear guidelines and support systems, while in Gujarat, the victims' families have to navigate through various schemes to avail compensation," he said.

The state government informed the court that 22 different schemes are in place to assist the victims' families. At the previous hearing on the plea, the government lawyer had stated that financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh can be availed by the victims' families. However, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the argument.