ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Allows Termination Of Pregnancy Of 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has permitted the medical termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape survivor in order to safeguard the minor's health and well-being.

The victim's father approached the High Court seeking permission for an abortion after his daughter became pregnant as a result of the alleged sexual assault. According to court records, a case has been registered against the accused at Narayan Nagar Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The complaint alleges that the accused abducted the minor and engaged in sexual acts without her consent.

During the hearing, the High Court directed G.K. General Hospital to conduct a medical examination of the girl. The hospital's report stated that the minor was in good health and approximately seven weeks and five days pregnant.

A medical board constituted for the case concluded that the pregnancy could be safely terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 2021. The High Court then granted permission for the abortion and directed the hospital in Kutch to carry out the procedure without delay. The court ordered that the victim be examined by a team three senior gynaecologists and a psychologist and that all necessary medical precautions be taken during the process.