ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Allows Abortion For 16-Year-Old Rape Survivor At 25 Weeks

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday has permitted a 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25-week pregnancy. The court prioritised her health and mental well-being. The minor had approached the High Court seeking permission to end the pregnancy, stating that she did not wish to continue with it. A case against the accused had earlier been registered at the Satlasana Police Station.

The court had directed a government hospital in Mehsana to conduct a medical examination of the minor and submit a detailed report on the risks involved in the procedure. According to the report, termination of the pregnancy was found to be medically feasible. Based on this assessment, the court granted permission for the abortion and issued directions.