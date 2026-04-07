Gujarat High Court Allows Abortion For 16-Year-Old Rape Survivor At 25 Weeks
The termination of the pregnancy was found to be medically feasible.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday has permitted a 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25-week pregnancy. The court prioritised her health and mental well-being. The minor had approached the High Court seeking permission to end the pregnancy, stating that she did not wish to continue with it. A case against the accused had earlier been registered at the Satlasana Police Station.
The court had directed a government hospital in Mehsana to conduct a medical examination of the minor and submit a detailed report on the risks involved in the procedure. According to the report, termination of the pregnancy was found to be medically feasible. Based on this assessment, the court granted permission for the abortion and issued directions.
The court ordered that DNA samples of the foetus be preserved and handed over to the investigating officer to be used as evidence in the criminal case against the accused. It also directed that the minor be fully informed of all medical risks before the procedure and be provided comprehensive care throughout.
The bench further clarified that if the child is born alive during the process, necessary medical treatment must be ensured. If the minor chooses not to keep the child, appropriate action will be taken under the Juvenile Justice Act. Counsel for the petitioner, P.S. Dutta, said the court adopted a humane approach by placing the minor’s physical and psychological condition at the forefront.
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