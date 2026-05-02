Gujarat High Court Allows 16-Year-Old Ahmedabad Rape Survivor To Terminate Pregnancy
Also orders medical examination in a similar case from Jamnagar, where a 17-year-old is in her 24th week of pregnancy.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court has granted permission to a 16-year-old girl from Ahmedabad to terminate her 22-week pregnancy, prioritising the right and health of the minor rape victim. The Court has also directed a 17-year-old girl from Jamnagar to undergo a medical examination regarding her plea to terminate a 24-week pregnancy.
In the Ahmedabad case, the 16-year-old girl had approached the High Court seeking to terminate her pregnancy, which resulted from rape. A case has been registered against the accused in this matter at the Vatva Police Station. Taking into account the sensitivity and gravity of the case, the High Court ordered the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to conduct a medical examination and submit a detailed report.
The medical report submitted to the Court today stated that, despite the risks typically associated with abortions, the termination of the pregnancy is medically feasible. Based on this assessment, the High Court granted the minor permission to undergo the abortion.
Issuing a crucial directive, the Court stated that obtaining the minor's consent would be mandatory prior to performing the abortion. Furthermore, a DNA sample of the foetus must be handed over to the investigating officer to aid in the criminal investigation.
The Court further stipulated that should the child be born alive during the abortion procedure, they must be provided with full medical treatment and care. If the minor chooses not to keep the child, further legal proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.
In this matter, Advocate Jhalak Suthar, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued before the Court that granting permission for the abortion was absolutely essential given the minor's mental and physical condition. She hailed the Court's verdict as a significant decision made in the best interest of the victim.
In a similar case in Jamnagar, a minor aged 17 years and 7 months has filed a petition seeking to terminate a 24-week-old pregnancy. In this matter, the High Court has directed the Jamnagar Civil Hospital to conduct an immediate medical examination of the minor and submit a report by May 4.
In this case, Advocate Nishit Acharya, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, stated that despite the advanced stage of the pregnancy, the High Court would issue an order on this matter in the coming days following the receipt of the medical report from Jamnagar; at that time, the Court would render an appropriate decision, taking into consideration the condition of the victim.
Also Read:
- Gujarat High Court Allows Abortion For 16-Year-Old Rape Survivor At 25 Weeks
- 26-Week Abortion Dangerous: Gujarat HC Rejects Minor Rape Survivor's Plea After Medical Board's Report
- Gujarat HC Seeks Medical Board Report After Minor Rape Survivor Seeks Pregnancy Termination At 26 Weeks
- Gujarat High Court Grant Permission For Abortion For Minor Rape-Victim