ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat High Court Allows 16-Year-Old Ahmedabad Rape Survivor To Terminate Pregnancy

Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court has granted permission to a 16-year-old girl from Ahmedabad to terminate her 22-week pregnancy, prioritising the right and health of the minor rape victim. The Court has also directed a 17-year-old girl from Jamnagar to undergo a medical examination regarding her plea to terminate a 24-week pregnancy.

In the Ahmedabad case, the 16-year-old girl had approached the High Court seeking to terminate her pregnancy, which resulted from rape. A case has been registered against the accused in this matter at the Vatva Police Station. Taking into account the sensitivity and gravity of the case, the High Court ordered the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to conduct a medical examination and submit a detailed report.

The medical report submitted to the Court today stated that, despite the risks typically associated with abortions, the termination of the pregnancy is medically feasible. Based on this assessment, the High Court granted the minor permission to undergo the abortion.

Issuing a crucial directive, the Court stated that obtaining the minor's consent would be mandatory prior to performing the abortion. Furthermore, a DNA sample of the foetus must be handed over to the investigating officer to aid in the criminal investigation.