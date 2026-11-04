Gujarat: Headless Body Found In Surat Cemetery, Victim's Head Recovered From Railway Track
The exact cause and timing of death will be known after a post-mortem is conducted.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Surat: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves across Surat in Gujarat after a headless body of an unidentified man was found at a Christian cemetery near Gotalawadi Crossroads in Katargam.
During the investigation, police recovered the victim's head from the railway tracks in Alkapuri, around three kilometres from where the torso was found. With the body parts discovered at two separate locations, police have intensified their investigation to crack the murder case.
According to available information, Katargam Police received a control room message on the night of November 3 about a body lying inside a Christian cemetery near Gotalawadi Crossroads.
Acting on the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and found the naked, headless torso of an unidentified man.
The condition of the body shocked the police officials. Considering the seriousness of the incident, senior police officers, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad were also called to the spot. After completing the necessary formalities, police shifted the body to SMIMER Hospital for post-mortem examination.
According to the preliminary assessment, the unidentified man is suspected to have been murdered around two days before the body was discovered. Police conducted an inquest and initiated further legal proceedings.
The exact cause and time of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received.
During the investigation, police recovered another crucial piece of evidence when the victim's head was found on the Alkapuri railway tracks, around three kilometres from the cemetery.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused may have severed the victim's head and thrown it towards the railway tracks from a bridge. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disposal of the body parts.
Police suspect that the deceased was between 30 and 35 years old. However, police have not yet identified him.
To identify the victim, police are collecting details of people reported missing from nearby areas over the past few days. Police are also examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
Police have reportedly received information suggesting that a financial dispute could be behind the murder. However, police have not yet officially established the exact motive, the victim's identity, or the accused's involvement.
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