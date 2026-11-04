ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Headless Body Found In Surat Cemetery, Victim's Head Recovered From Railway Track

Surat: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves across Surat in Gujarat after a headless body of an unidentified man was found at a Christian cemetery near Gotalawadi Crossroads in Katargam.

During the investigation, police recovered the victim's head from the railway tracks in Alkapuri, around three kilometres from where the torso was found. With the body parts discovered at two separate locations, police have intensified their investigation to crack the murder case.

According to available information, Katargam Police received a control room message on the night of November 3 about a body lying inside a Christian cemetery near Gotalawadi Crossroads.

Acting on the information, a police team immediately reached the spot and found the naked, headless torso of an unidentified man.

The condition of the body shocked the police officials. Considering the seriousness of the incident, senior police officers, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad were also called to the spot. After completing the necessary formalities, police shifted the body to SMIMER Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to the preliminary assessment, the unidentified man is suspected to have been murdered around two days before the body was discovered. Police conducted an inquest and initiated further legal proceedings.

The exact cause and time of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received.