ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Upholds Govt's Claim Over Public Land Occupied By Asaram Ashram

Ahmedabad: Upholding the state government's claim over more than 45,000 square meters of public land occupied by the Asaram Ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera area, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday resolved a long-standing legal dispute, clearing the way for future sports and urban development in the city.

The disputed land is located in a highly strategic area of ​​Motera, adjacent to the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Sardar Patel Sports Complex. With Ahmedabad preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and potentially future Olympics, the return of this land to the state government is considered strategically crucial. The government has made it clear that the site will be used for major sports and public interest development projects in the future.

The government argued before the high court that the land had been allotted decades ago for limited religious use. The terms of the allotment bar commercial activity, unauthorised construction or expansion. However, investigations revealed that a significantly larger area of ​​land than the one allotted had been encroached upon, and extensive construction had taken place.

A crucial point strengthening the state's case was that the ashram itself had repeatedly applied for regularisation of the unauthorised construction, clearly demonstrating that the construction had been carried out without legal permission. The court ruled that a request for regularisation after encroaching on public land cannot be entertained.