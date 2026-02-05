Gujarat HC Upholds Govt's Claim Over Public Land Occupied By Asaram Ashram
The government has clearly said the 45,000 square meters of land will be used for major sports and public interest development projects in the future.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Upholding the state government's claim over more than 45,000 square meters of public land occupied by the Asaram Ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera area, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday resolved a long-standing legal dispute, clearing the way for future sports and urban development in the city.
The disputed land is located in a highly strategic area of Motera, adjacent to the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Sardar Patel Sports Complex. With Ahmedabad preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and potentially future Olympics, the return of this land to the state government is considered strategically crucial. The government has made it clear that the site will be used for major sports and public interest development projects in the future.
The government argued before the high court that the land had been allotted decades ago for limited religious use. The terms of the allotment bar commercial activity, unauthorised construction or expansion. However, investigations revealed that a significantly larger area of land than the one allotted had been encroached upon, and extensive construction had taken place.
A crucial point strengthening the state's case was that the ashram itself had repeatedly applied for regularisation of the unauthorised construction, clearly demonstrating that the construction had been carried out without legal permission. The court ruled that a request for regularisation after encroaching on public land cannot be entertained.
Chief public prosecutor GH Virk argued that the action was not sudden or an administrative overreach, but the result of a long and established process. Despite repeated notices to the ashram, multiple hearings, and ample opportunity to respond, the illegal activities continued.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also took a firm stand as public concern grew over the misuse of the land. It had rejected applications to regularise more than 30 illegal structures at the ashram in Motera, stating clearly that regularising illegal constructions in a sensitive and crucial urban area was not possible.
This high court's decision will expedite the process of returning a large parcel of land, held up for a long time, back to the state government, which said the decision is not only a victory for the rule of law but is also crucial for Ahmedabad's future sports, infrastructure, and urban development.
