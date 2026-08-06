'Humans Are Not Bad, But Hunger Is', Says Gujarat HC While Granting Bail To Woman Accused Of Beating Her Daughter To Death
The court cited the Srimad Bhagvad Gita, the Bible, Quran, Gujarati and English literature to justify granting bail to the accused, reports Kalpin Trivedi
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court granted bail to a mother of three, accused of assaulting her minor daughter over demand for food. The girl eventually succumbed to injuries in Varaccha locality of Surat. The court said humans are not bad, but hunger is while granting the bail to the accused while noting it is the society's responsibility to ensure people have access to basic amenities.
A case was registered against the accused at Varachha police station. The accused was more than seven months pregnant at the time of the incident. The case stemmed from the death of the applicant’s two-year-old daughter. According to the prosecution, the accused’s husband had been away on a voyage for nearly six months and had neglected his family, leaving them in conditions of starvation. During the period, the applicant left her matrimonial home with her daughters and began living with another man.
The prosecution alleged that on March 19 this year, one of the accused's daughters, a two-year-old girl, repeatedly demanded food. Irritated by the child’s persistent cries arising from hunger, the applicant allegedly beat her.
The child later went to sleep, but when the accused tried to wake her, she found that she was unconscious and took her to Smimer Hospital in Surat, where doctors declared her brought dead. The prosecution relied on the statement of the deceased child’s three-year-old sister.
Seeking bail, the accused's lawyer submitted that she in her pregnancy of over than seven months, is accompanied by one infant inside prison, while another young child remains alone outside. It was further argued that the accused had no criminal antecedents, the investigation had concluded, the chargesheet had been filed and no further recovery remained to be made. Continued incarceration, the defence submitted, served no investigative purpose.
Considering the arguments and referring to the sequence of events, the court observed that after the assault, the accused herself rushed the child to hospital upon finding her unconscious. This, the court said, indicated that “there was no mens rea or malafide intention” on her part and that “it was merely a reckless act.” It also noted that the alleged assault occurred after the applicant, unable to satiate her daughter’s hunger, became annoyed by the child’s constant cries for food.
However, the government opposed the bail application. The government stated that there was sufficient preliminary evidence to suggest that the accused had beaten the child, and that the statement of the deceased's younger sister was also recorded during the investigation. The government also stated that, given the serious nature of the crime, granting bail to the accused could lead to tampering with evidence.
The petitioner's lawyer, Krunal Shah, stated that in granting bail, the court relied on important Supreme Court decisions such as Sanjay Chandra vs. Central Bureau of Investigation and Gudikanti Narasimhulu vs Public Prosecutor. The court stated that trials can take time to complete, and that keeping an accused in jail for a long period before judgment is passed is not justified. Bail is the general rule in law, and imprisonment is the exception, while personal liberty is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, he said.
The high court while granting bail to the accused said she must furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the same amount. The court also imposed certain conditions, such as obtaining prior permission to travel outside the state, reporting to the police station monthly for six months, providing one's address and contact details, and not tampering with evidence.
But the most significant aspect of this decision is not the bail order itself, but the High Court's subsequent humanitarian comments. The court stated that the incident is not merely a personal tragedy, but also raises fundamental questions about social justice and morality. When hunger pushes a mother to such extremes, it is a failure not only of the individual, but also of society and the social welfare system, the court said.
The court stated that every person should have access to basic necessities such as food, shelter, healthcare, and respect. It is the responsibility of the state and society to protect vulnerable sections of society, such as women and children. Citing Article 45 of the Constitution, the court also highlighted the state's responsibility for childhood care and education and the need to improve nutrition and public health.
The High Court also explained the issue from a religious perspective. The judgment cited verse 13 of the third chapter of the Bhagavad Gita and spoke about the spirit of sharing food with others. Christianity references Jesus Christ's teaching, "I was hungry, and you gave me food." Islamic teachings also emphasize the moral responsibility to attend to a neighbor's hunger rather than filling one's own.
The court also referred to literature. Citing Pannalal Patel's Gujarati work, "Manavini Bhavai," the court recalled the struggle for hunger, poverty, human dignity, and survival during the 1899 Chhapaniya famine. In this context, the court made the important point- humans are not bad, but hunger is. Furthermore, the judgment also cited Victor Hugo's famous work, "Les Misérables." It uses the character of Jean Valjean to illustrate how poverty and hunger can drive a person to crime.
The court explained the relationship between poverty and crime, citing thinkers and writers such as Aristotle, Victor Hugo, and Charles Dickens. The decision also cited Mahatma Gandhi's view that there are people in the world so hungry that God can only come to them in the form of bread. The High Court stated that this incident should be viewed not only from a criminal perspective, but also as a question of hunger, human dignity, justice, and social consciousness.
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