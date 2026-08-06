ETV Bharat / state

'Humans Are Not Bad, But Hunger Is', Says Gujarat HC While Granting Bail To Woman Accused Of Beating Her Daughter To Death

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court granted bail to a mother of three, accused of assaulting her minor daughter over demand for food. The girl eventually succumbed to injuries in Varaccha locality of Surat. The court said humans are not bad, but hunger is while granting the bail to the accused while noting it is the society's responsibility to ensure people have access to basic amenities.

A case was registered against the accused at Varachha police station. The accused was more than seven months pregnant at the time of the incident. The case stemmed from the death of the applicant’s two-year-old daughter. According to the prosecution, the accused’s husband had been away on a voyage for nearly six months and had neglected his family, leaving them in conditions of starvation. During the period, the applicant left her matrimonial home with her daughters and began living with another man.

The prosecution alleged that on March 19 this year, one of the accused's daughters, a two-year-old girl, repeatedly demanded food. Irritated by the child’s persistent cries arising from hunger, the applicant allegedly beat her.

The child later went to sleep, but when the accused tried to wake her, she found that she was unconscious and took her to Smimer Hospital in Surat, where doctors declared her brought dead. The prosecution relied on the statement of the deceased child’s three-year-old sister.

Seeking bail, the accused's lawyer submitted that she in her pregnancy of over than seven months, is accompanied by one infant inside prison, while another young child remains alone outside. It was further argued that the accused had no criminal antecedents, the investigation had concluded, the chargesheet had been filed and no further recovery remained to be made. Continued incarceration, the defence submitted, served no investigative purpose.

Considering the arguments and referring to the sequence of events, the court observed that after the assault, the accused herself rushed the child to hospital upon finding her unconscious. This, the court said, indicated that “there was no mens rea or malafide intention” on her part and that “it was merely a reckless act.” It also noted that the alleged assault occurred after the applicant, unable to satiate her daughter’s hunger, became annoyed by the child’s constant cries for food.

However, the government opposed the bail application. The government stated that there was sufficient preliminary evidence to suggest that the accused had beaten the child, and that the statement of the deceased's younger sister was also recorded during the investigation. The government also stated that, given the serious nature of the crime, granting bail to the accused could lead to tampering with evidence.