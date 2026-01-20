ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Fines ASI Officials Rs 1 Lakh In Dholavira Land Acquisition Case

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday fined officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of Rs one lakh for failing to pay compensation to landowners in a land acquisition case in Dholavira village in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The ASI had filed an application in the High Court seeking condonation of delay. However, during the hearing, it came to light that the applicants had concealed the filing of an execution application from the court. Subsequently, Justice Moksha Thakkar's bench dismissed ASI's application and fined all officials.

The case is related to a land acquisition project in Dholavira village. The landowners had initiated legal proceedings due to non-payment of adequate compensation. In 2023, the Bhachau court ordered higher compensation after which, the claimants filed an execution application to receive the compensation. During this process, the ASI assured the court that the compensation would be paid. Despite giving undertakings four to five times, the compensation remained unpaid for a long period. The ASI then filed an application in the High Court regarding the delay in payment of compensation.