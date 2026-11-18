ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Extends Parole For 7 Godhra Convicts Till December, Asks Govt To Reconsider Pending Remission Pleas

File photo of Gujarat High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has extended the parole for seven life convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case till December 10, while asking the state government to reconsider their remission applications that still remain pending.

Justice MR Mengdey ordered the parole extension after the remission applications were filed the second time and the state government failed to consider it.

These convicts, Mehboob Popa, Mehboob Latifo, Jabir Binyamin Behra, Ramjani Binyamin Behra, Shaukat Bibino, Siraj Meda and Anwar Meda, have spent 22 years and 11 months in jail. Requesting extension of their parole leave, advocate Deepak Sindhi, representing the petitioners, said that although the High Court had already directed that a decision be taken on the remission applications, the state government is yet to arrive at any final decision. The Godhra train burning incident took place on February 27, 2002, when 59 people lost their lives after S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express caught fire near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. A total of 31 convicts are serving life imprisonment in this case, of whom seven filed an application to extend their parole.