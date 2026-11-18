Gujarat HC Extends Parole For 7 Godhra Convicts Till December, Asks Govt To Reconsider Pending Remission Pleas
The Gujarat High Court had earlier given four months to the state government to consider the Godhra convicts' remission applications but it failed.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has extended the parole for seven life convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case till December 10, while asking the state government to reconsider their remission applications that still remain pending.
Justice MR Mengdey ordered the parole extension after the remission applications were filed the second time and the state government failed to consider it.
These convicts, Mehboob Popa, Mehboob Latifo, Jabir Binyamin Behra, Ramjani Binyamin Behra, Shaukat Bibino, Siraj Meda and Anwar Meda, have spent 22 years and 11 months in jail.
Requesting extension of their parole leave, advocate Deepak Sindhi, representing the petitioners, said that although the High Court had already directed that a decision be taken on the remission applications, the state government is yet to arrive at any final decision.
The Godhra train burning incident took place on February 27, 2002, when 59 people lost their lives after S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express caught fire near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.
A total of 31 convicts are serving life imprisonment in this case, of whom seven filed an application to extend their parole.
These convicts were earlier released on parole for four months during June and July. Since their remission pleas were pending with the state government, the High Court had directed the authorities to take a decision on their applications within four months.
However, when the state government could not take any decision on their premature release even after four months, the convicts sought further extension of their parole leave.
During the hearing, the public prosecutor opposed the request for extension of parole, saying that the government was still considering their applications.
The High Court then questioned the state government's handling of the case, saying it could not decide on their premature release and have opposed their parole extension. Two things cannot happen simultaneously, it added.
The court said that parole should be extended until a decision is taken on their applications, as the convicts are not responsible the government's failure to take a decision. With this, the High Court extended the parole leave of the seven convicts till December 10.
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