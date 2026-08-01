ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Directs Central Bank of India To Release Youth's FD, Says Withdrawn Divorce Case Cannot Block Payment

Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the Gujarat High Court has directed the Central Bank of India to release the fixed deposit (FD) amount held in the name of a young man, holding that the bank could not continue withholding the money based on an interim order passed in a divorce case that had since been withdrawn.

The case stemmed from an FD opened by the petitioner's father in his son's name when he was a minor. In 2019, the boy's mother filed a divorce and maintenance petition before a family court following marital disputes. During the proceedings, the family court ordered both parties to maintain status quo with respect to the father's bank accounts and other assets, including fixed deposits.

Later, the father moved to the United States and stopped responding to court proceedings. The mother subsequently decided to withdraw the divorce petition. Although the family court initially delayed permitting the withdrawal due to another complaint, the Gujarat High Court, in May 2025, directed it to allow the petition to be withdrawn.

After the divorce case was withdrawn, the petitioner approached the Central Bank of India seeking release of the FD amount. However, the bank declined, citing the earlier status quo order. A complaint filed before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Integrated Ombudsman was also dismissed, prompting the petitioner to move the Gujarat High Court.